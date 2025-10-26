Vanguard Weathers Hurricanes in Gainesville’s Sixth-Straight Loss

When it rains, it pours.

Gainesville fell 44-0 to the Ocala Vanguard Knights on Friday night at Citizens Field, the Hurricanes’ sixth-consecutive loss.

The Hurricanes (2-7) have been outscored 236-41 in the losing streak.

Gainesville’s struggles can be attributed to a lack of depth and execution.

“We had our starting two running backs both hurt, out tonight, our starting quarterback out tonight,” GHS coach Ian Scott said. “This is high school football, this is not the NFL, where you go out and find somebody else. We’re doing the best we can with the guys we’ve got.”

Vanguard (7-2) scored on its first drive after forcing a three-and-out. A 25-yard James Pullings rushing touchdown got the scoring party started for the Knights.

Gainesville immediately gave the ball back to the Knights on an interception. A couple of plays later, Vanguard scored again, this time through the air.

Another Hurricanes three-and-out resulted in another Pullings touchdown.

The possibilities were looking grim for Gainesville, which trailed 21-0 in the first quarter.

After the teams exchanged punts, the Knights found the end zone again via the ground. This time, it was junior quarterback Terrance Lewis punching it in.

The Hurricanes’ most promising drive came in the second quarter. The drive came to a halt when Vanguard secured its second interception of the half.

https://twitter.com/coraluzgiden/status/1981882724781539609?s=42

The Knights extended the lead to 34-0 before halftime with another passing touchdown..

Vanguard seemed to slow down in the second half — not to run up the score — by exercising its depth along the way.

A field goal and touchdown in the third were the last scores of the night, as the Knights took a momentum-inducing win back down south to Marion County.

For Gainesville, it is a different point of view, but Scott remains optimistic.

“They’ll (his team) be excited to go play Eastside. We’ll try to get them ready to go and do the best that we can,” Scott said.

And despite the struggles, Scott left no room for doubt.

“I love being a Hurricane,” he said.

Gainesville clashes with Eastside (7-2) on Halloween, while Vanguard hosts Ocala Forest.

