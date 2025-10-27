Gators in the NFL: Chimere Dike, Kyle Pitts Among Week 8 Stars

We’re nearing the halfway point of the NFL regular season, and former Florida stars continued to perform in Week 8.

Two former Florida pass catchers had strong games this week. One was Atlanta tight end Kyle Pitts. He made the most of his nine targets, catching each, and had 59 yards. His nine receptions were also a career high. But his efforts did not result in an Atlanta win, as the Miami Dolphins crushed the Falcons 34-10.

However, another former Gator in a South division built on his breakout game last week: Chimere Dike. The Tennessee Titans’ fourth-round pick had four catches for 70 yards and his first NFL touchdown a week ago. He built on that performance Sunday, leading the Titans in receiving yards and catches, with seven for 93 yards.

However, his performance did not translate to a win for the Titans, either. After finding themselves down 10-7, Tennessee allowed 28 straight points before scoring a garbage-time touchdown to lose 38-14, falling to 1-7 on the year.

Florida also has had some stalwarts on defense this year, including two defensive linemen. Jonathan Greenard played on Thursday when his Minnesota Vikings took on the Los Angeles Chargers. The former Florida standout had a great campaign with the purple and gold a year ago, tallying 12 sacks and four forced fumbles.

But this year has been rough. Through seven games last year, he had five sacks. This year, he only has two. The total includes one against the Chargers last Thursday, along with six tackles in a 37-10 loss.

The other defensive star is Gervon Dexter, another player in the NFC North. He has been boom or bust for the Chicago Bears this year. In all three games which he had two or more tackles, he has recorded a sack. In every other game, he’s been quiet.

This past week against Baltimore, he tied his career high in tackles with seven and, on cue, notched another sack. It didn’t translate to a Bears win, as the Baltimore Ravens throttled them 30-16.

This was a quiet week for former Gators, but one more will play on Monday Night Football. Jawaan Taylor suits up for the Kansas City Chiefs as they host the Washington Commanders.

