New Gators Guard Boogie Fland Lands on Bob Cousy Award Preseason List

Boogie Fland was added to the long list of Florida players receiving preseason honors for the Gators. Fland was named to the Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Top 20 Preseason List on Monday, just a week before his Florida Gators debut.

The Cousy Award is named after Bob Cousy, a 13-time NBA All-Star in the 1960s. The award has been given out since 2004 and has recognized the best collegiate point guards in the country. Walter Clayton Jr. was among five finalists for the award after his performance in the 2024-2025 season.

Fland, a sophomore from New York, started his collegiate career at Arkansas in 2024. Averaging 13.5 points, 5.1 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game, the 6-foot-2 guard started the first 18 games of the season for the Razorbacks.

Fland led all NCAA freshmen in assists and assists-to-turnover ratio through the first 18 games of the season. He was on pace for a record-breaking freshmen season before his momentum was brought to a halt.

Ironically, Fland injured his right thumb in a game against Florida in January. He attempted to play the next two games before undergoing surgery on his Ulnar Collateral Ligament.

Fland returned to the court in March after being sidelined for 15 games in what was originally thought to be a season-ending injury. He played in a limited capacity in three NCAA tournament games before Arkansas was knocked out by Texas Tech.

Fland declared for the NBA draft at the beginning of April. A few weeks later, he also entered the transfer portal, days before the deadline. He attended the NBA combine but decided to return to college basketball before the event was over. Less than a week later, Fland announced he was transferring to Florida.

Fland projects to be an important addition to the defending national champions, after Walter Clayton Jr., Will Richard, and Alijah Martin were drafted into the NBA. Fland also received preseason All-SEC second team recognition in October, in addition to the preseason Bob Cousy award.

Florida coach Todd Golden announced at SEC Media Day that Fland will start at point guard when the season begins next week. Florida will travel to Las Vegas to play against No. 13 Arizona on Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. in the Hall of Fame Series.

