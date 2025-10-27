Two Gators Ranked Among NCAA’s Top 10 International Players

Two Gators were ranked among the top 10 international NCAA men’s basketball players Monday.

NCAA reporter and analyst Andy Katz named Alex Condon the best international player in the nation and put transfer Xaivian Lee in the top 5 at No. 4.

Condon, born in Perth, Australia, played a large role in the Gators’ 2024-25 title-winning season. He averaged 10.6 points and 7.5 rebounds per game last season, and 7.2 points and 5.7 rebounds per game in the postseason. He had a particularly strong performance in the championship game against Houston, scoring 12 points and leading the match in steals (4) and turnovers (4).

Lee, from Toronto, Ontario, will make his debut for the Gators this season after playing three seasons with Princeton. In his last two years with the Tigers, he averaged 17 points per game and shot 44.5% from the field. Some of his career highlights include being the first Tigers player to record a triple-double, earning First-Team All-Ivy League in 2024 and 2025 and setting Princeton’s single-season assists record (165).

Three of the best international college basketball players will match up in the Gators’ Nov. 3 season opener against Arizona, which will include the Wildcats’ 7-foot-2 center Motiejus Krivas. The Siaulia, Lithuania native came in at No. 7 in Katz’s rankings.

