Xaivian Lee Makes Jerry West Award Preseason Watch List

Xaivian Lee finds himself in elite company after he was named to the Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Preseason Watch List. As one of the top 20 players at the position, he sets the bar entering his first season in Gainesville.

Before joining the reigning national champs, Lee played his first three seasons at Princeton and dominated in the Ivy League. His ability to command the floor opened up numerous scoring opportunities for himself and teammates. He holds the school record in triple-doubles with two and assists in a season with 165.

Lee wrapped up his final season with the Tigers, averaging 16.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game. All in all, he shot 43.9% from the field and 36.6% from beyond the arc.

As a two-time First Team All-Ivy League player, Lee entered the transfer portal after the 2024 season as one of college basketball’s biggest recruits. He was listed as the No. 39-ranked player, according to On3.

His commitment to the Gators came just over a week after Florida won its third national title for the first time in nearly two decades. He would take over for former guard Alijah Martin, who made the midseason watch list for the West Award.

First presented in 2015, the Jerry West Award is given to the nation’s best shooting guard. Aside from Lee, some notable names included Houston’s Emanuel Sharp and Duke’s Isaiah Evans, both coming off of strong seasons. An updated version will be released in January, and the finalists are to be named in March. Naismith Award winners are named in early or mid-April, coinciding with the NCAA Final Four games.

Lee becomes the second Gator to earn a spot on a Naismith Award preseason watch list. Fellow transfer Boogie Fland was nominated for the Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award. The duo will run Florida’s backcourt this year with their shifty styles of play.

The addition of Lee will set Florida up for success in its hunt to once more reach the pinnacle of college basketball. The Gators will tip off the season on Nov. 3 in Las Vegas against the Arizona Wildcats.

Category: Basketball, College Basketball, Gator Sports, Gators Men's Basketball, NCAA, NCAA Tournament, University of Florida