Another Lagway in Gainesville? Florida Offers Scholarship to DJ’s Younger Brother

Florida’s starting quarterback might soon have family joining him in Gainesville.

The Gators offered a scholarship Tuesday to Jamal Lagway, the younger brother of quarterback DJ Lagway. Jamal, a 6-foot, 150-pound cornerback from Willis High School in Texas, announced the offer on x.

Though unranked in the class of 2028, Jamal began to draw early attention by receiving an offer from Texas A&M on Monday, along with New Mexico State and Sacramento State earlier in the year. For now though, Jamal is helping lead Willis (7-2) to another strong season in Texas high school football.

DJ, meanwhile, was ESPN’s No. 1 quarterback and the No. 8 overall player in the Class of 2024 after throwing for 8,392 yards and 100 touchdowns at Willis. He committed to Florida in 2022 as a junior under UF coach Billy Napier, who was fired earlier this month midway through his fourth season in Gainesville. Their father, Derek Lagway, played running back at Baylor from 1997 to 2001.

While it’s unlikely the brothers will ever get to suit up together at Florida, DJ would have to redshirt next season and stay two more years for that to happen. Jamal’s offer adds another family link to the Gators’ recruiting story.

The Gators’ history is filled with familiar last names passed through generations. The Brown family, for one, have Vernell Brown III, who made one of the catches of the year this college football season, a one-handed grab in Florida’s home opener against LIU. His father, Vernell Brown Jr., played receiver for Florida from 2001 to 2005, while Vernell Brown Sr. suited up for the Gators in the 1980s.

The family tree doesn’t stop there. Vincent Brown Jr., a sophomore defensive back and cousin of Vernell III, also represents the next generation in orange and blue. His father, Vincent Brown Sr., was a running back on Florida’s 2008 national championship team, and an uncle to Vernell III.

Meanwhile, Kahleil Jackson represents another third-generation Gator legacy. His grandfather, Willie Jackson Sr., was one of the first African-American scholarship football players at UF, while his father Willie Jackson Jr., now the football coach at P.K. Yonge, and uncle Terry Jackson both played under Steve Spurrier in the 1990s.

Myles Graham, son of former Gator great and Sante Fe High football coach Earnest Graham, is a starting linebacker for the team. Ben Hanks III, whose father played for Spurrier in the 1990s, is another next-generation Gator. Titus Bullard, son of former Gator defensive end Thaddeus Bullard (better known as WWE superstar Titus O’Neil), also has Gator bloodlines, both through his father and his uncle Earnest Graham.

And of course, the Pouncey twins, Mike and Maurkice, helped anchor Florida’s offensive line during the 2008 national championship run before both went on to successful NFL careers.

So with Jamal Lagway now on Florida’s radar, the Gators’ family ties grow stronger, hinting that Florida’s future could once again run in the family.

Category: College Football, Gators Football, SEC