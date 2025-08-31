Vernell Brown III Shines in Gators Debut

There was a lot of good that happened during Florida’s 55-0 victory over Long Island University. But nobody had a better debut than freshman wide receiver Vernell Brown III, who put on a show Saturday night.

With fellow receivers Dallas Wilson and Aidan Mizell ruled out, the UF legacy got the starting nod and certainly made the most of it. However, for Brown, that is something he has been doing all offseason, including during spring and fall camp.

His start put him in rare air, joining fellow former Gators Antonio Callaway and Percy Harvin as the only freshmen receivers ever to start a Florida season opener.

“I think he’s a great competitor. He’s obviously skilled, but I think more importantly, he’s got a certain maturity level, and you could see tonight it’s not too big for him,” Gators coach Billy Napier said postgame.

Brown hauled in three catches for 79 yards, averaging 26.3 yards per reception. On special teams, he served as the Gators’ main return man, where he had 25 kickoff return yards and 45 punt return yards. In total, Brown led the team with 70 all-purpose yards.

But none were bigger than a one-handed, 41-yard grab he made while falling backward down the right sideline in the second quarter.

“I was just like, it was a great play by him, and I’m glad he made a play because he was open,” quarterback DJ Lagway said. “He made a heck of a grab, and I’m just proud of the guy,”

The possible catch-of-the-year highlight reminded Napier of another spectacular play made from a former Gators receiver not too long ago.

“That picture’s in your mind just like the (Ricky) Pearsall catch a couple of years ago,” Napier said. “Those are unique and people will be talking about that catch for a long time. Yeah, it was incredible.”

In the spring, Brown earned first-team reps while Eugene Wilson III recovered from injury. When Wilson went down with a lower-body injury during fall camp, Brown once again jumped up with the ones.

“He put a tremendous amount of work in, awesome guy, humble kid,” Lagway said. “I’m glad we got a guy like him on our team.”

Category: College Football, Feature Sports News, Football, Gator Sports, Gators Football, SEC