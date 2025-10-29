Meet Gunner Stockton: Georgia Quarterback Faces Florida for First Time

The Gators will face an unfamiliar quarterback on Saturday in Jacksonville. Old rivalry. New test.

Gunner Stockton leads No. 5 Georgia (6-1, 4-1 SEC) into the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party at 3:30 p.m. at EverBank Stadium, making his first career start against Florida. He ranks among the most efficient quarterbacks in the country.

Stockton, a 21-year-old, 6-foot-1, 215-pound redshirt junior from Tiger, Georgia, stepped in for Carson Beck late last season after spending two years backing him up. He hasn’t looked back.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart has praised Stockton’s poise and preparation saying, “He’s got winner written all over him.”

Through seven games this season, Stockton has thrown for 1,553 yards and 10 touchdowns with just one interception. He’s also added seven rushing touchdowns and is completing over 70 percent of his passes. He threw for a career-high 304 yards in Georgia’s win over Tennessee earlier this season and was named SEC Offensive Player of the Week.

“He does a great job of making great decisions,” Florida interim coach Billy Gonzales said. “Looking at his last game, he was 26 of 31 for four touchdowns. So he’s playing really clean.”

That performance came in a 43-35 win over Ole Miss—a five-touchdown showing that catapulted Stockton into the Heisman conversation. Florida, however, isn’t backing down from the challenge.

“The main thing is for us to hopefully be able to cause some pressure to him,” Gonzales said. “And to cause pressure means being able to cover in the back end as well.”

Stockton isn’t a traditional pocket passer. He’s elusive. Georgia often uses him in RPO sets, giving him freedom to run or improvise. He can bounce off tackles and extend plays with his legs. When he does, the Bulldogs usually move the chains.

Still, there are some flaws to his game. Stockton lacks elite arm strength, and some deep throws can flutter. On short passes, he’s occasionally off target. And when he holds the ball too long, he becomes a target himself. That’s something Florida’s defensive front hopes to capitalize on.

Georgia has taken four straight in the rivalry and Florida suffered all four of those losses by double digits. The Gators last won in 2020 with Kyle Trask under center. Now, they’re hoping to break the streak with fresh coaching energy under interim coach Billy Gonzales. But to do that, they’ll have to stop a dual-threat quarterback who’s rising fast.

Stockton began learning the position at age six and grew up a Georgia fan. He was trained by George Bobo, the father of Georgia offensive coordinator Mike Bobo, and started at quarterback as a freshman at Rabun County High. The former four-star recruit from the class of 2022 set Georgia state high school records with 177 passing touchdowns and 77 rushing touchdowns. His football roots run deep.

Now, the Gators meet him for the first time. He’s confident, locked in and playing the best football of his career. The former Georgia Gatorade Player of the Year grew up dreaming of moments like this: wearing red and black, leading his home state team in one of college football’s fiercest rivalries. Florida’s defense knows what’s coming. The question is whether it can slow him down.

