Gators Aim to Channel Fresh Energy in Post-Billy Napier Era

Amid the recent coaching change with Billy Napier’s firing Sunday and the coaching search underway, the Florida Gators are using the bye week to prepare for next Saturday’s matchup against No. 5 Georgia. The Gators and the Bulldogs will meet at Everbank Stadium for the 104th edition of their storied rivalry on Nov. 1.

Both teams on a bye this week, the SEC foes are using it to get healthy, regroup and work on team deficiencies, while also preparing for next week’s game.

For Florida (3-4, 2-2 SEC), interim coach Billy Gonzales is adjusting to his new role of overseer, instead of wide receivers coach, in preparation against a team that has beaten the Gators seven of the last nine times.

With the weight this game carries, Gonzales isn’t wasting any time.

“I think we’re spearheading that right now, to be honest with you. It’s a bye week, and you want to get players healthy, and you want to have them get an opportunity to get some rest,” Gonzales said. “But at the same time, it always gives you an opportunity to get a head start. You’re talking about a football team that is extremely, extremely good.”

Who should be Florida football's next head coach? Lane Kiffin

James Franklin

Marcus Freeman

Another candidate View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Georgia (6-1, 4-1 SEC) is coming off another thrilling victory over Ole Miss. While the Bulldogs have won in a multitude of ways this season, unlike prior teams, they have discovered a knack for finding ways to win. Rostering plenty of playmakers on both sides of the ball and a future Hall of Fame coach, Florida has its work cut out.

“Obviously, coach (Kirby) Smart, he’s been there, it’s his 10th year. His record is 111-20. So they’ve done a really good job. They’ve got some really good players. They’ve got guys that are returning. They’re big, they’re strong, they’re fast,” Gonzales said. “So, we’ve looked at the film. We’ve started looking at the film as an offensive and defensive staff already to try to put us in an advantageous position right now for the next couple of days as we get on the field.

“We’ll start to try to implement some of the game plan, not all of it, but just kind of give us a head start.”

Florida enters next Saturday’s contest as a 7.5-point underdog, with an over/under set at 50.5, according to FanDuel Sports. For the fifth time this season, Florida will try and play spoiler to a College Football Playoff hopeful to improve its 1-3 as the underdog.

Despite the recent coaching change and having not lost to the Gators since 2020, Smart and the Bulldogs are expecting an energized effort from the Gators. Oftentimes, coaching changes bring a new jolt of life to a team that might be on the verge of breaking. Even though Smart is focused on improving his team, he knows they must be ready for an inspired Florida squad.

“They’ll make changes. A lot of times, you inject energy when you do that. Look across the country at guys that have had interim coaches and had some really big wins,” Smart said. “I know Coach [Billy] Gonzales is doing a great job. I have a lot of respect for him, going against him for many years. They’ve got a really good staff. So, again, I hate to say it. I’m not worried about them. I’m worried about us.”

Category: College Football, Feature Sports News, Gators Football