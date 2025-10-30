Week 10 Injury Report: Gators Playmakers Ruled Out vs. Georgia

Florida Gators interim coach Billy Gonzales is readying to coach his first game in his new role and has a tough No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs team ahead of him. The first injury report ahead of the rivalry game brings mixed implications for his chances at winning Saturday in Jacksonville.

Ten Gators were listed on Wednesday’s availability report, including eight players who are ruled out.

The most notable players are two receivers with big roles. Aidan Mizell and Vernell Brown III will both miss the rivalry game after each receiver left early with injury against Mississippi State on Oct. 18.

Mizell is dealing with a foot injury, while Brown III hurt his shoulder. Dallas Wilson, J. Michael Sturdivant and Eugene Wilson III will carry the bulk of the receiver reps. Behind them, expect TJ Abrams and Kahleil Jackson to have increased roles.

Running back depth continues to be slim. Ja’Kobi Jackson and Treyaun Webb will continue to sit, while Duke Clark is listed as questionable. Expect Jadan Baugh to maintain a large workload in Jacksonville.

In good news, the plague that affected the defensive backs against Mississippi State has mostly subsided. Aaron Gates and Dijon Johnson are still out with long term injuries, but Jordan Castell and Cormani McClain, who did not play against Mississippi State, are off the injury report. Devin Moore and Sharif Denson, who left the Bulldogs game early due to injury, also have no injury designations. Javion Toombs is listed as questionable but won’t have as big a role anyway with the others returning.

Out:

RB Treyaun Webb

RB Ja’Kobi Jackson

WR Vernell Brown III

WR Aidan Mizell

EDGE LJ McCray

DL Caleb Banks

DB Dijon Johnson

DB Aaron Gates

Questionable:

RB Duke Clark

DB Javion Toombs

