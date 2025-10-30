Can Gators Exploit Georgia’s Inconsistent Defense?

Florida Gators (3-4) interim coach Billy Gonzales will coach his first game against the Georgia Bulldogs (6-1) Saturday.

Despite their prolific offense, the defense has been a point of contention across Dawg Nation.

Georgia is coming off a bye week. Before that, they won a 43-35 thriller against Ole Miss and was down 35-26 going into the fourth quarter.

The last time Georgia conceded 35 or more points through three quarters was against the Gators on Nov. 7, 2020, where they gave up 41. Former Gators quarterback Kyle Trask threw for four touchdowns and 474 passing yards.

Florida went on to win 44-28, which remains the only win against Georgia since 2016.

This season, Georgia’s defense has four interceptions. The last time their defense fewer than four through seven games was 2013 with three.

Georgia has just one sack from a defensive lineman this season and eight from the entire defense. They have 27 tackles for a loss, which is the least in college football besides UCLA and Army.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart emphasized the importance of tackling in an interview to The Athletic.

“It’s one of the things we talk about all the time,” Smart said. “We haven’t always tackled well in games.”

They have forced just eight sacks, which ranks last in the SEC. Through seven games in 2024, Georgia had 18 sacks and averaged 2.85 through the entire season.

Linebackers CJ Allen and Chris Cole are tied for the team-leading three sacks.

“It just comes down to execution,” Allen told Washington’s Top News. “Executing at the right time and eye discipline.”

On the other side, Florida’s defense has been a light in a rather tumultuous season. The offense has only put up an average of 22.4 PPG, which is the second fewest in the SEC ahead of South Carolina.

Despite starting 1-3, Gators defense allowed only five touchdowns through the first four games. However, they have conceded 10 touchdowns the past three games.

They have forced at least one interception the past five outings. Defensive lineman Jordan Castell leads the Gators with two.

Michai Boireau, a 348-lb defensive lineman, caught the game-winning interception with 21 seconds left against Mississippi State last game.

Florida interim coach Billy Gonzales is impressed by Georgia’s roster.

“They have playmakers on the offensive side of the ball,” Gonzales said. “On the defensive side, they are big up front.”

Kickoff will be at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

