Florida Baseball on Deck at Jacksonville

Gators Baseball will play its first exhibition of the fall season during the scary hours of Halloween against the host Jacksonville University Dolphins.

First pitch will take place at Vystar Ballpark at 6:30 p.m. Friday and the gates will open to the park at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now.

This is the first time the Gators will see action on the field since they were eliminated from the NCAA Regional final against the East Carolina Pirates in June.

Coach Kevin O’Sullivan will not be in the Gators’ dugout due to taking a leave of absence for personal matters. Assistant coach Chuck Jeroloman is leading the program on an interim basis.

In their first season without superstar Jac Caglianone, the Gators finished last year 39-22 while suffering multiple injuries throughout the season, including ones to shortstop Colby Shelton, starting pitcher Liam Peterson, infielder Cade Kurland, catcher Luke Heyman, pitcher Pierce Coppola, pitcher Frank Menendez and outfielder Kyle Jones.

Shelton led the team in batting average with .377 and Bobby Boser led the team in hits with 80. Peterson, even with the injuries, led the team in wins with 8.

