Scouting Georgia: Strong Offense, Struggling Pass Defense Define Bulldogs

The border battle between Florida and Georgia is set for Saturday at 3:30 p.m. in Jacksonville.

Georgia holds all the power in this infamous rivalry, winning the last four, good for Florida’s worst streak since the 1980s. With a coaching switch in Gainesville, it’s unclear how the Gators will fare against a historically dominant program like No. 5 Georgia.

The Bulldogs currently sit at 6-1 (4-1 SEC) coming off of a bye. Their sole loss was a close 24-21 contest against No. 4 Alabama.

Quarterback Gunner Stockton leads this Georgia offense in his redshirt junior season — his first starting. He was just named to the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Top 10.

Stockton has passed for 1,553 yards this year, just 40 yards more than Florida quarterback DJ Lagway. His best performance came in a career-high 304 yards at Tennessee on Sept. 13, completing 23 of 31 passes. Stockton is also mobile, tallying 279 rush yards and seven touchdowns through the first half of the year.

“I want to see him continue to grow, take what the defense gives him and understand what we’re trying to do,” coach Kirby Smart said. “We give Gunner a lot of latitude and options in terms of the play call. It’s just more about putting us in the right play to be successful based on what they’re in defensively, and I don’t think he gets enough credit for that decision-making process.”

But Stockton ay have even greater personal motivation this week, as his grandfather died from a heart attack in the parking lot of the Cocktail Party in 2010 after the Bulldogs lost to Florida 34-31 in overtime.

Moving to his receivers, junior Zachariah Branch leads with 362 yards, but has yet to break the century-mark in a game. While he has two receiving touchdowns, he is also the Bulldogs’ primary kick and punt returner and definitively their most explosive offensive weapon.

Colbie Young is not far behind Branch, recording 336 yards and one touchdown on 23 catches, but he’s out indefinitely with a leg fracture he suffered against Ole Miss. He won’t play this week.

In turn, tight ends Oscar Delp and Lawson Luckie split the workload in the position with 10 receptions this season, and they will need to step up to fill the missing piece of Young. Each is more than capable, and Luckie leads the team with three touchdown receptions.

Georgia’s ground attack has been abnormally slow. The Bulldogs’ leading rusher, running back Chauncey Bowens, has just 53.7 yards per game. For reference, Gators running back Jadan Baugh averages 87.3. However, the Bulldogs have tended to spread their rushing workload this year.

Bowens has tallied 376 rush yards and four touchdowns, just ahead of sophomore Nate Frazier’s 349 yards. Following Stockton, third back Dwight Phillips Jr. has recorded 142 yards.

On defense, the Bulldogs are fifth in the NCAA in rush yards allowed (638), which could spell difficulties for Baugh. But Georgia is outside the top 50 against the pass.

Linebacker CJ Allen leads Georgia in total tackles (56), tackles for loss (5.5) and sacks (three). Allen made 11 tackles against the Volunteers, marking the junior’s career-high. He has also forced the only two fumbles the Bulldogs have recovered this season. But he’s not alone. Beside him at inside linebacker, Chris Cole has also recorded three sacks.

Redshirt freshman cornerback Ellis Robinson IV leads Georgia in interceptions, tallying two of the team’s four. He will be a threat to a struggling Lagway, who has thrown nine picks.

