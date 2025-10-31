Reports: Florida Interim Coach Chuck Jeroloman Departs to Tennessee

Last week, the University of Florida announced long-time baseball coach Kevin O’Sullivan will take a leave of absence, effective immediately, citing personal reasons and associate head coach Chuck Jeroloman would assume the position of interim head coach.

Now, Jeroloman will join Tennessee and coach Josh Elander, according to multiple reports.

Elander and Jeroloman share a history in college baseball, having previously worked together at Texas Christian University. Elander played under Jeroloman when he served as a volunteer assistant coach for the Horned Frogs.

Jeroloman, hired by the Gators in 2019, previously served as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator for the University of Jacksonville from 2014-17 and at the University of South Florida from 2018-19.

During his time at Florida, Jeroloman served as an associate head coach and recruiting coordinator. Serving alongside O’Sullivan, Jeroloman played a key role in the program’s continued success. Since 2019, the Gators have two College World Series Appearances and an SEC championship in 2023.

The reported news adds another twist to an already uncertain offseason for Florida, leaving the Gators without their head coach and interim replacement just days before the start of fall exhibition play.

Assistant coaches Taylor Block and David Kopp will split coaching duties in their fall exhibition slate Friday against Jacksonville University at Vystar Ballpark, with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

