Ryan Theis Reflects on Gators Volleyball’s 2–0 Week, Renewed Confidence

On this week’s “The Ryan Theis Show on WRUF,” plenty was discussed regarding the latest matchup for the Florida Gators volleyball team.

Last week, Ryan Theis’ squad faced the Oklahoma Sooners on their home court. The Gators started strong, jumping to a two-set lead before dropping the third. They ultimately closed it out in the fourth set, which Theis credited to the team’s ability to “consistently side out.”

Following that win, the Gators hit the road to face Arkansas Razorbacks and didn’t miss a beat. Looking to start a new winning streak, Theis’ team came out firing and swept the Razorbacks, finishing the week 2–0.

The victory wasn’t just marked by three Gator players reaching double-digit kills, but by freshman libero Lily Hayes’ standout defensive performance. Hayes recorded a career-high 24 digs, helping the team stay in rallies and convert key points.

“She was all over the place, it was fun to watch,” Theis said Wednesday.

Before this recent stretch, the Gators had experienced some ups and downs, which led to them falling out of the AVCA Top 25 for the first time since 1991. Now, after three focused weeks of steady improvement, they’ve climbed back into the rankings.

“Where are you and where do you need to get to the end of the year and what kind of run can you make?” Theis said about returning to the top 25.

Being in the back end of the season, a lot has improved for this young Gators team. Their consistency and improved approach at the service line have been key factors in recent success. For Theis, the biggest leap has been in “consistent sideouts,” with a target of achieving 65 percent efficiency.

The Gators’ primary goal remains clear: a deep postseason run, and ultimately, a national championship. With the NCAA Tournament approaching, seeding will be crucial.

“If we can take of business in these last three weeks, and put ourselves in contention to host, that would be reflected then,” Theis said regarding tournament seeding.

Looking ahead, the Gators will stay on the road, facing SEC rival Georgia in Athens on Friday at 7 p.m., followed by South Carolina in Columbia on Sunday at 1 p.m.

“Big, physical team – you got to earn it when you play those guys,” Theis said of the upcoming matchup with the Bulldogs.

