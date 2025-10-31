Trick or Treat: Five Moments That Had Gators Fans on Edge … for Better or Worse

In the spirit of Halloween, we are revisiting Gators sports moments that were tricks or treats for Gator Nation.

TRICK: Marco Wilson throwing an LSU player’s shoe

The 2020 Florida Gators had a playoff in their future. The No. 6 Gators (8-1) hosted the LSU Tigers. They were tied 34-34 late in the fourth quarter with just under two minutes remaining, when Marco Wilson helped tackle Kole Taylor after a 6-yard completion short of the first-down. The Tigers were forced to punt, giving the ball back to the Gators. Fans thought there was hope for a win, seconds later, Taylor’s shoe came off and Wilson threw it. Flags were thrown. Resulting in an unsportsmanlike penalty costing the Gators possession. A few plays later, LSU’s Cade York hit a 57-yard field goal, finishing a devastating loss. The Gators’ dream of a college playoff was taken away.

TREAT: UF Basketball climbs back from down 75-66 against Texas Tech in Elite 8.

No. 1 seed Gators men’s hoops was down nine points against the Texas Tech Raiders with barely three minutes left. Fans thought their shot at the Final Four was slowly disappearing, until Thomas Haugh hit back-to-back 3-pointers that roared Gator Nation back to life. Walter Clayton Jr. tied the game at 1:47 left on the clock. For the last minute and half Texas Tech and the Gators fought, until Clayton Jr. dribbled out of the paint and hit a fadeaway 3 with 59 seconds left. The comeback of the season sent the Gators to the Final Four for the first time since 2014.

TRICK: Chris Chiozza’s buzzer beater against Wisconsin to loss against South Carolina in Elite 8.

In overtime of the Sweet 16 round of the 2017 NCAA tournament, Gator fans saw the looming loss that would end the Gator’s hopes at a national title. It is 83-81 in overtime. Four seconds left. Junior guard Chris Chiozza took an inbounds pass, raced down the court, and threw in a running 3-point shot as the buzzer went off. The crowd erupted. Four seconds is all it took to change the Gators’ future. They were headed to the Elite 8. In usual Gator fashion, keeping a close game until the final moments. Chances at the Final Four slimmed as South Carolina’s shooting guard, Sindarius Thornwell made free throws and stole the ball with 40 seconds left. The turnover turned into a South Carolina 73-68 lead and the Gators kissed their chances at a national title good bye.

TREAT: Gators Baseball’s First National Title Win

The Gators had been to Omaha, Nebraska for a shot at the College World Series six times prior to their appearance in 2017 yet to win a title. After beating LSU in game one of the CWS Final, 4-3, being champions were in their eyesight. Game two. Eighth inning. One out. The Gators led 2-1 with LSU runners on first and third base. Head Coach Kevin O’Sullivan sent Jackson Kowar to replace Michael Byrne. The two allowed no runs. In the bottom of the eighth, the Gators scored four more runs. Second baseman Deacon Liput fielded a ground ball by Beau Jordan and threw to first baseman JJ Schwarz for the final out, causing celebration. The Florida Gators were national champions for the first time ever.

TREAT: Feleipe Franks ‘Hail Mary’ to beat Tennessee

With nine seconds left in the game. The score was tied, 20-20. Fans were underwhelmed at any chance of victory because it was 6-3 until the fourth quarter. The final play of the game was designed to put the Gators in field goal range. Instead, Franks throws a “Hail Mary” to Tyrie Cleaveland. Touchdown! A 63-yard reception and a 26-20 win over Tennessee.

Category: Gator Sports, Gators Football