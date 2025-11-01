Florida Falls Short Against No. 5 Georgia, 24-20

In the 103rd meeting between Florida and No. 5 Georgia, the Gators walked out of EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville just short of victory, finishing with a 24-20 loss Saturday.

Florida (3-5, 2-3 SEC) did not go down without a fight, hanging tough with the Bulldogs (7-1, 5-1) and holding the lead twice in the contest. This was the 469th-consecutive game where Florida scored, an NCAA record.

With new leadership, it was unclear how Florida would look in its first game back since bidding farewell to coach Billy Napier on Oct. 19 ahead of a bye week. Interim coach Billy Gonzales had the Gators playing inspired ball and even had a fourth-quarter lead before the Bulldogs pulled it out late.

Penalties and punts were the narrative of the first half. The Bulldogs punted four times and committed five penalties for 45 yards. Even with the extra help, Florida could not turn possessions into points, equaling Georgia with four punts.

Gators quarterback DJ Lagway only threw 11 passes in the first half against a Georgia team outside of the top 50 defending the pass. He ended the game with 15 completions, one touchdown and no interceptions on 24 pass attempts.

On the other side, Gunner Stockton put up more yards, tallying 223 with two touchdowns and one interception.

While the touchdowns led the Gators to be contenders, kicker Trey Smack made history in the fourth quarter by recording his ninth-career field goal of more than 50 yards, the most in Florida program history.

The Gators were without running backs Ja’Kobi Jackson, Duke Clark and Treyaun Webb, so sophomore Jadan Baugh had to step up once again. He went for 72 yards and one touchdown on 15 carries. Redshirt freshman KD Daniels had a career day with six carries, just missing his career-high with 20 yards.

Florida continues its road stint with a night game against Kentucky next Saturday.

