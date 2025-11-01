No. 25 Florida Volleyball Continues Dominance, Sweeps at Georgia

Before their win against Arkansas, the Gators had not earned a three-set win since Sept. 7 at Ohio State. Almost two months later, Florida has returned to strong form with back-to-back road sweeps of SEC volleyball foes.

No. 25 Florida (13-7, 8-3 SEC) defeated Georgia (14-7, 6-5) in straight sets Friday night in Athens. The win moves the Gators up to fourth in the SEC standings with four matches left to play before the conference tournament.

After a recent return to the AVCA Top 25 rankings, Florida displayed that it deserved the recognition. The Gators outpaced Georgia in hitting efficiency and sideout percentage, leading to the victory, 25-22, 25-20, 25-19.

2024 SEC Freshman of the Year Jaela Auguste was crucial to the Gators earning their third consecutive win. The sophomore middle blocker had a dominant day, notching 14 kills and a season-high .722 hitting percentage. Auguste controlled the match in all phases, adding three aces and two blocks.

On the home side, reigning SEC Offensive Player of the Week Bianna Muoneke was contained by Florida. Muoneke’s 13 kills were her second-lowest during SEC play despite leading Georgia in the match. The Bulldogs did not fare much better as a team with 17 errors causing a .165 hitting clip.

Amidst Georgia’s offensive struggles, the Gators attacking front kicked into second gear. Florida notched a .288 hitting percentage and limited attacking errors, a key focus that coach Ryan Theis has mentioned. In addition to the offensive adjustments, the Gators improved on a key issue that has plagued the team in many matches.

UF added eight aces compared to 11 errors in serving, earning important points from the service line. Florida’s eight aces to Georgia’s two was a significant factor in outscoring the Bulldogs late in sets. Opposite hitter Milica Vidacic tied a career best from the baseline with three aces in Florida’s strong service performance.

Florida touted a completeness in all facets of the match, boasting strength on defense as well. Four players added seven or more digs to UF’s total of 37, with outside hitter Kira Hutson’s nine leading the way. Alec Rothe’s four blocks added to defensive effort, as the Gators dominated the category with seven to Georgia’s three. Florida’s 69.4% sideout mark was the largest advantage by stopping opportunities for Georgia serving streaks.

Florida will look to build on the outing when it meets South Carolina (8-13, 2-9) on Sunday. The match is the finale of a three match road trip before two pivotal home matches against No. 2 Texas and No. 9 South Carolina.

First serve from the Carolina Volleyball Center is set for 1 p.m. (SEC Network+).

