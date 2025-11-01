Takeaways From No. 5 Georgia’s Win Against Florida

No. 5 Georgia held off Florida 24-20 for its fifth consecutive win in the series Saturday at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville.

Fourth-Down Stop

Florida (3-5, 2-3 SEC) was looking to pad its 20-17 fourth-quarter lead on a 10-yard drive, but on fourth-and-1, running back Jadan Baugh was stuffed on an inside run at the Georgia 18. The previous play, quarterback DJ Lagway was stopped on a short run.

Winning Drive

After the stop, Georgia (7-1, 5-1) went 82 yards on seven plays with running back Chauncey Bowens scoring on a 36-yard run with 4:36 remaining to regain the lead at 24-20. Florida’s defense, which played well for most of the game, caved on the Bulldogs’ game-winning drive.

Catch or No Catch?

Lagway rolled out and launched a pass to J.Michael Sturdivant on third down. Sturdivant dove for it before the pass hit the turf, but the refs ruled it incomplete.

At first, the replay looked like a clear catch, leading to audible gasps from half the crowd. Other angles showed some space, though, and there wasn’t enough evidence to overturn the call.

Sturdivant was behind the UGA secondary and probably would have scored had the pass not been underthrown.

Lagway then had his fourth-down pass knocked down.

Third-down Woes

The Gators were just 2 of 11 on third-down plays and 0 of 2 on fourth down. Meanwhile, Georgia was 7 of 15 on third downs.

Standouts

Florida receiver Eugene Wilson III more than doubled his receiving yards on the season by finishing with nine catches for 121 yards and a touchdown.

Florida kicker Trey Smack set a school record with his ninth career field goal of 50 yards or longer to break a tie with Caleb Sturgis. Smack’s 54-yarder in the fourth quarter put the Gators ahead 20-17.

Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton completed 20 of 29 passes for 223 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

Georgia receiver Zachariah Branch caught 10 passes for 112 yards.

Up Next

Florida plays on Kroger Field at Commonwealth Stadium in Lexington, Ky., at 7:30 p.m. next Saturday (SEC Network, 98.1-FM/103.7 HD2 ESPN/850-AM) against the Wildcats (2-5, 0-5), who are playing at Auburn this Saturday night.

