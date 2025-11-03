Is DJ Lagway Really Struggling? How Gators QB Stacks Up in SEC

Echoes of fans chanting DJ Lagway’s name could be heard throughout Ben Hill-Griffin Stadium early this season and most of last season.

The hype for the five-star quarterback from Willis, Texas, was real. According to 247Sports, he ranks 12th in Florida’s all-time commits.

However, after a freshman season where he showed promise, undefeated (6-0) in games he started and finished, fans don’t seem to feel the same way about Lagway now, after a sophomore slump.

After a loss to Georgia on Saturday in which Lagway missed a couple of throws, throwing for just 166 yards and a touchdown, the question is:

Is DJ really struggling? Or is he just the scapegoat for bigger problems for the Gators?

Earlier this season, Lagway threw five interceptions in a 20-10 loss to then-No. 3 LSU. He leads the SEC with nine interceptions, one shy of Tennessee’s Joey Aguilar and Arkansas’ Taylen Green’s eight.

To make up for it, though, Aguilar has 21 passing touchdowns and Green has 19. Lagway has 10.

Lagway’s 10 passing touchdowns are more than Oklahoma’s John Mateer (8), South Carolina’s LaNorris Sellers (7) and Auburn’s Jackson Arnold (6), all of whom missed time this season.

Lagway has passed for 1,679 passing yards, which ranks 13th among SEC quarterbacks. In fact, Lagway has 236 fewer passing yards this season compared to last, despite having 45 more completions on 52 more attempts.

That being said, completion percentage is one of the only areas Lagway has improved in compared from 2024 (59.9%) to 2025 (65%).

His 65% completion percentage ranks eighth among SEC starters, better than Texas’ Arch Manning, Ole Miss’ Trinidad Chambliss, Texas A&M’s Marcel Reed, Arnold, Mateer and Sellers.

Lagway’s 6.8 yards per completion, tied with LSU’s Garrett Nussmeier, ranks as one of the worst in the conference.

His quarterback rating (128.5) is better than just one current starting quarterback in the conference, Auburn’s Ashton Daniels. For reference, Alabama’s Ty Simpson is the best at 162.6.

All this is just numbers. Some may have different critiques of Lagway from technical standpoints, whether that be his footwork, his reads, or his decision-making.

With Billy Napier out, look for how Lagway progresses with his quarterback coach, Ryan O’Hara, now calling plays.

