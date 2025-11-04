Florida’s SEC Champion Cross Country Runners Add to Winnings

Six Florida cross country runners enjoyed the fruits of their labor Friday by earning All-SEC honors after the women won the team title and freshman Kelvin Cheruiyot won the men’s individual trophy at Cherokee Farms Cross Country Course in Knoxville, Tenn.

Men

Cheruiyot continued his remarkable season by being named to the All-SEC first team and All-SEC Freshmen team moments after capturing the men’s race. Cheruiyot claimed the 8k title with a time of 23:08.26, while Auburn’s Nickson Chebii was second in 23:11.47 and Arkansas’ Timothy Chesondin was third in 23:14.80.

Cheruiyot is the fourth Gator in program history to win the individual title and the first in 42 years.

The Florida men’s team finished 11th behind champion Alabama.

There were also two other Florida freshmen who had good outings: Oussama Alloui placed 44th and Jonathan Leon finished 49th.

Women

No. 3-ranked Florida, with 45 points, won the meet for the second time in three years and the eighth time overall.

Four Gators placed inside the top 10: Hilda Olemomoi, Tia Wilson, Judy Chepkoech and freshman Desma Chepkoech, who were also named All-SEC. Reagan Gilmore made the All-SEC third team and Desma Chepkoech made All-SEC Freshman team.

Judy Chepkoech and Olemomoi earned first-team honors after placing inside the top 7. This marks the fourth consecutive season where a UF women’s runner made an All-SEC team and it was Olemomoi’s second consecutive season making the first team.

Looking Ahead

The Gators now have their sights on the national postseason starting with a trip to the NCAA South Regional on Nov. 14 in Huntsville, Ala.

