Gators Men’s Basketball Still Defining Late-Game Identity

No. 3 Florida had two opportunities to either tie or cut its deficit to one point against No. 13 Arizona with under a minute to play in Monday’s season opener.

With 45 seconds left in the game, down 88-85, Boogie Fland picked off Ivan Kharchenkov’s inbound pass and had a corner 3-pointer without a defender in sight. His shot fell short. Xaivian Lee was parked in the exact same corner as Fland’s miss 30 seconds prior with the Gators down 91-87. Fland drove past Jaden Bradley, drew in both Arizona big men and set up Lee with another wide-open 3. Same result. Off the rim.

The two missed opportunities cost Florida the basketball game, 93-87.

The absence of Walter Clayton Jr. was felt against Arizona. Clutch shotmaking was his specialty last season, hitting monumental 3s in four comeback wins in the NCAA tournament.

Florida will find itself in Monday night’s situation again this season and will need a late bucket. Who will step up?

“I think it’ll potentially be a little different based on who we’re playing and what we’re doing,” coach Todd Golden said Wednesday. “I do think we have a couple guys in the front court that can take on that responsibility if we need to get a basket. Even if it’s not them shooting the ball, it’s them creating for others.”

Thomas Haugh had a career-high 27 points in his first start at small forward. With countless mistakes against Arizona, Tommy was a silver lining. He never shied away from contact, sending himself to the free throw line seven times, and moved incredibly well without the ball, cutting to open spots when the ball was down low.

“Inspirational leader. Guys are going to follow him because he fights so hard, and he’s unselfish,” Golden said. “He’s always going to put the team first. I think you saw a glimpse of how good he has gotten and how well he’ll continue to play for us this year.”

Florida’s best possessions ended with a shot by Haugh. Although he struggled beyond the arc (1-for-4 from 3), he was 7-for-13 from the field.

At 6-foot-9, when Haugh attacks downhill, it’s a tall task for a smaller guard to stop. He kept Florida in the game offensively against Arizona and will have to continue to do so as UConn and Duke loom on the schedule.

It is nearly impossible to win against a talented team like Arizona when the backcourt shoots less than 30%.

Lee shot 17 times and only cashed in on five, while the trio of Fland, Lee and Klavzar shot 5-for-19 (26%) from 3.

The season is young, and there is plenty of time to make offensive adjustments. But for now, Haugh will have to be that guy.

