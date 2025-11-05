O’Neal and McGill Take on Leadership Role in New Season

Sophomore duo Liv McGill and Me’Arah O’Neal starred in the Gators’ season opener against UNF. A near triple-double from McGill and a double-double from O’Neal led their team to its first victory, 96-62.

However, their production on the court is not the only thing that has improved in the off-season. Coach Kelly Rae Finley spoke of the noticeable leadership development both players have had since their freshman season, a jump she feels is critical in college basketball.

“That jump to sophomore year is the hardest in college basketball,” she told reporters following the season opener. “You go from new and fresh, and now the scout is about you.”

Only in their second year, Finley tasked O’Neal to anchor the forwards and McGill to lead the guards. When given the option to transfer, both players chose to play another season with the Gators, motivated by how they are “building something here” for the team.

Specifically, Finley is looking to McGill as the team’s leader, a role she understands is a hard task for the sophomore. Despite her age, Finley believes McGill has the experience and now the ability to take on this responsibility.

“Where I’ve been most impressed is her willingness to learn and develop as a leader and what it takes to move an entire group of people,” Finley said.

Last season, McGill already played a major role for the team, leading the team as a freshman with 16.5 points per game. In her off-season, McGill focused more on developing her leadership skills than her basketball ones, feeling those skills are what take her game to the next level.

“I’ve been working on helping my teammates,” she said on SEC Media Day. “Contributing in different ways, and just knowing each teammate needs my help and trying to inspire them.”

After the UNF victory, McGill told the media how she plans to lead the incoming freshmen, using her experience to relate and connect with her teammates.

“I know how it feels to be in their shoes,” McGill said. “I was trying to be the best leader I can to let them know that ‘You got this. It’s just basketball at the end of the day.”

Connecting with the team is also how O’Neal has stepped into her role. She told reporters that building team chemistry has been easy for them, a key component to crafting a successful team. Combined with her progress on the court, O’Neal is looking to make a larger impact on the team this year.

McGill and O’Neal’s playing ability and leadership development are how Finley believes the team will make headlines this season. Their next test will be Thursday at home against Chattanooga.

“These two have embraced that challenge,” Finley said. “They’re here to elevate this program and put Florida basketball back on the map.”

Category: College Basketball, Gator Sports, Gators Women's Basketball