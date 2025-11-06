There is a New Betting Favorite for the Gators Head Coach: Lane Kiffin

Lane Kiffin’s betting odds to be the next Florida Gators coach have skyrocketed after BetOnline updated its odds Wednesday afternoon.

Kiffin is now listed at -150 after previously being listed at +200. He has now surpassed Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz for the No. 1 spot.

While at Ole Miss, Kiffin has led the Rebels to a 52-19 record with a 30-17 SEC record. The No. 7 Rebels are currently 8-1 and are ranked No. 6 in the College Football Playoff poll. The Gators travel to Oxford to play Ole Miss on November 15.

This is not Kiffin’s first time being in the conversation for Florida’s head coaching position. Kiffin was also considered in 2021 after Dan Mullen was fired.

Kiffin’s ties to the University of Florida make him an obvious choice for the position. He has stated his admiration for Head Ball Coach Steve Spurrier, saying that he “wanted to be him.” His son, Knox, even has Florida in his top three schools.

The latest odds have Kiffin in first place followed by Drinkwitz at +120, Washington head coach Jedd Fisch at +600 and former Penn State head coach James Franklin at +900.

Drinkwitz currently stands at 44-26 overall as of week 10 in the 2025 season. Missouri has finished inside the Top 25 in the 2023 and 2024 seasons with a combined record of 21-5.

Fisch has led the Huskies to 6-2 record so far this season. In his two years at Washington, the Huskies have gone 12-9. Prior to Washington, he was the head coach at the University of Arizona, offensive coordinator and then interim head coach at UCLA, and was an assistant coach on multiple NFL teams. As a graduate of the University of Florida, Fisch has ties to Gainesville—he started his coaching career as an undergraduate at UF. His first coaching position was defensive coordinator at P.K. Yonge. He was named a graduate assistant coach for the Gators under Steve Spurrier from 1999-2000.

James Franklin spent 12-seasons at Penn State with a 104-45 record. The Nittany Lions had six Top 10 finishes and seven Top 25 finishes under Franklin.

Other names include Clarke Lea, Brent Key, Kenny Dillingham and Glenn Schumann.

With four open head coaching spots in the SEC, the conversation surrounding these positions is only getting louder. Coaches like Franklin show up as a contender for all four teams on BetOnline at +500 for the Auburn job, +700 for the LSU job and +400 for the Arkansas job.

Only one question remains—who will be the next head coach of the Florida Gators?

