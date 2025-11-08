2025 MLB Free Agency: Where Will Mets’ Pete Alonso?

Following the end of the New York Mets’ disappointing 2025 season, Pete Alonso announced that he plans to opt out of his contract and test free agency. This will be Alonso’s second straight offseason as a free agent.

But the circumstances differ.

Last year, Alonso was coming off of the worst season of his career. He put up his lowest OPS, home run clip and RBI total through six seasons (excluding the 60-game 2020 campaign). Teams hesitated to offer Alonso the long-term deal he sought. They feared the 2024 season was the start of a longer, harsher decline. So Alonso went back to the Mets on a two-year deal with a player option after the first season.

And Alonso proved that 2024 was just a fluke. He tallied four more homers, almost 40 more RBIs and increased his OPS from .788 to .871 this season. Alonso also made his fourth straight All-Star Game and won his first Silver Slugger. Having removed any notion of a decline, he opted out of his contract with the Mets to try again at getting the long-term deal he desires.

With the All-Star first baseman on the market once again, speculation of where he will end up has run rampant, with a couple of locations being brought up more than others. While each seems like a great fit, most teams also have a couple of reasons why they shouldn’t sign the slugger.

New York Mets

Alonso’s first option is a return to the New York Mets, which would make sense for all parties.

Alonso has been their starting first baseman since 2019 and became a fan favorite during this stretch. He has also been public with his love for New York and explained he would like to stay. And the Mets do not have a wealth of internal options to replace Alonso at first base. The next man up at the position is Mark Vientos, who took a massive step back in 2025 compared to his breakout 2024 campaign. However, whether Mets general manager David Stearns is willing to give Alonso the contract he wants is another thing entirely.

Stearns has stressed improving the Mets’ defense, which Alonso would not do. He led all first basemen in errors with 10 last season. Some see Josh Naylor as a better fit for Stearns’ vision of the Mets. Naylor provides stronger defense and comparable offensive numbers to Alonso. Despite the mutual interest in a reunion, we could see the polar bear leave for a different iceberg.

San Diego Padres

An option for Alonso if he’s unable to agree to a contract with the Mets is a trip to the west coast to join the San Diego Padres. The Padres’ currently have a hole at first base after Luis Arraez hit the free agent market, too. Alonso would be an upgrade at the position, providing far more power to an already dangerous lineup.

The question is how much money the Padres would be willing to shell out for Alonso. Ever since the death of their former owner Peter Seidler, the Padres have reduced their payroll. Yet they are still in a competitive window and remain committed to building a winning team. Alonso would be a strong addition.

Washington Nationals

Alonso could also turn to a division rival, with the Washington Nationals emerging as a good fit. Ever since the retirement of Ryan Zimmerman, the Nationals have lacked consistency at first base. Alonso would likely bring the production they’ve lacked for a while.

The Nationals making search a purchase is easy to picture. They have a young, emerging core with players like CJ Abrams, James Wood and Mackenzie Gore appearing to be future stars. On the verge of playoff contention, it’s reasonable to think Washington is looking for a big piece to solidify its lineup. And the Nationals are no strangers to handing out big contracts.

With Alonso being an All-Star caliber player, one could make an argument for any team to sign him. However, these teams have shown themselves to be great fits for Alonso. With Alonso coming off his great season, it’s safe to assume he’ll get the long-term contract he wants somewhere.

