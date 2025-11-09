Gainesville High Volleyball Falls in Class 5A State Semifinals

It was a historic season for the Gainesville High volleyball team, which made it to the Class 5A state semifinals for the first time in 14 years.

However, it was not a fairybook ending Friday for the Hurricanes (20-9).

GHS fell in four sets to Fort Lauderdale Archbishop McCarthy (28-4) on the campus of Polk State College at the Winter Haven Health Center, home of the 2025 high school state championships.

The Hurricanes came within five points in the first two sets, dropping the first 25-20 and the second 25-22.

With its back against the wall, GHS forced a fourth set after a scrappy 25-21 win in set 3. Could it win three straight and make a heroic comeback?

The answer in short was no.

The Hurricanes saw their season end with a 25-20 loss in the fourth set.

As the seniors left the court for the final time, their effort, attitude and determination may not be forgotten.

Senior Rowan Kage led GHS with 18 kills to push her season total to 302.

Archbishop McCarthy dominated Gainesville in every positive statistic, except one: passes.

Top seed Tallahassee Chiles (31-1) defeated Archbishop McCarthy 3-0 for the championship Saturday. Chiles had defeated Port Charlotte in Friday’s other semi.

The Hurricanes will return more than a dozen players next season, including sophomore Jorryn Dye, who had 15 kills Friday.

After the long season, it will be back to work for the GHS volleyball squad led by coach Jerica Carter-Mitchell, as it looks to return to the state finals and avenge the loss next season.

2025 FHSAA Girls Volleyball State Championships 5A FHSAA Girls Volleyball

