Still QB1: DJ Lagway to Keep First-Team Reps

Florida’s interim head coach Billy Gonzales took the podium Monday after Florida’s devastating loss at Kroger Field. Gators football hit a new low after a 38-7 loss to Kentucky, putting the Gators record at 3-6 for the first time since 2017.

Gators quarterback DJ Lagway threw three first half interceptions and was benched at the half for freshman Trammell Jones Jr. Gonzales spoke about his conversation with Lagway after his poor performance on Saturday and his play time moving forward.

“I am not just going to let someone continue to struggle,” he said. “I wanted to bring you out and let you refocus let you gather and let you learn. Hopefully its a learning experience that is going to make you better as we prepare for Ole Miss.”

Gonzales on who will take the first-string quarterback snaps in practice:

“Right now, in my mind, he is going to take No. 1 reps when we go out to practice today.”

Gonzales on Tramell Jones Jr’s performance:

“I thought he did a fantastic job. That was his first SEC play to get out there to get a chance to lead the team, a learning experience for him.”

Gonzales on sophomore wide receiver Tank Hawkins taking his redshirt:

“Tank was very professional in the way that he approached it and I understand that so definitely granted that.”

Gonzales on Lane Kiffin:

“I probably shouldn’t answer those questions to be honest with you. I think he is a really good football coach.”

Sophomore running back Jaden Baugh on the Gators not playing up to their standard:

“We all came here and we are here for a reason and that’s to play football and perform how we are supposed to perform,” Baugh said. “I feel like Saturday we didn’t perform how we are supposed to perform.”

Baugh on the Gators’ offense:

“I feel like if we can throw the ball well, we can run the ball well.”

The Gators hit the road again this weekend to take on No. 6 Ole Miss at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Florida fans await an official announcement of who will start under center against the Rebels.

