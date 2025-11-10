Florida Football Loses Yet Another Receiver, This One To Season Opt Out

Florida football sophomore receiver Tank Hawkins has opted out of the remainder of the 2025 season in order to preserve his redshirt.

“Tank came up, very professional. He came out and asked if he could preserve his redshirt,” interim coach Billy Gonzales said Saturday. “I 100% honor it.”

Hawkins has played in four games this season, recording two catches for 16 yards. He played in seven games last season, totaling 10 receptions for 100 yards and a touchdown.

So the timing for his redshirt is intentional. NCAA laws allow athletes to play in four regular-season games while still being able to use their redshirt, preserving a year of eligibility. Given he couldn’t use his redshirt last year, it makes sense for Hawkins to do so now, especially if he’s leaving Gainesville.

And if Hawkins decides to enter the transfer portal, there are two possible time frames for when he can do so.

He can wait until the official NCAA window opens from Jan. 2-Jan. 16 or he can depart when Florida hires a new coach. When a school hires a new coach, all players on that team have 15 days in which they’re allowed to enter the portal.

Had Florida fired Napier last year, Hawkins’ situation would be different. The current portal rules began on Oct. 8 before Billy Napier was fired. Previously, all players had a 30-day window to enter the transfer portal after a coaching change, no matter the time in the season.

This is yet another blow to the Gators’ depleting receiver room after injuries to Eugene Wilson III and Dallas Wilson. Wide receivers Aidan Mizell and Vernell Brown III both had receptions on Saturday after being listed as questionable on Wednesday and sitting out against Georgia.

The Gators will play their last away game of the season Saturday against No. 6 Ole Miss.

Category: College Football, Football, Gators Football, NCAA, SEC