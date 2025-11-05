Florida Football Injury Report: Tre Wilson III Newest Wideout Shelved

Florida released its Week 11 availability report on Wednesday night. Yet again, another long list of Gators found their way onto the report, but the biggest name is wide receiver Eugene Wilson III, who will be out for Saturday’s contest against Kentucky.

Wilson was seen in a walking boot on his left foot outside of the Heavener Football Center on Wednesday evening. There has been no comment from UF on his status beyond the report.

Wilson stepped up in a big way during Saturday’s 24-20 loss to Georgia, catching nine passes for 121 yards and a 40-yard touchdown. Interim coach Billy Gonzales complemented Wilson’s efforts after the game.

“He did a great job. He’s got big-play making ability,” Gonzales said. “He did a great job in practice. Everything that he did today he made in practice. That’s kind of the expectation, to be able to make the plays you’re doing consistently in practice.”

With freshman receiver Dallas Wilson out for the year with a foot injury, Wilson III received more targets against the Bulldogs, hoping to use the contest as a springboard for the rest of the season. That will have to wait.

Other notable players that are questionable this week include freshman wideout Vernell Brown III, receiver Aidan Mizell and running back Duke Clark.

Of the three, Brown is the most important. He leads the team in leads the team in receptions (32), receiving yards (451) and yards per catch (14.1). He is also a weapon on special teams, serving as Florida’s primary returner. After sounding optimistic on Monday about his potential return, Gonzales gave another update on Brown’s status Wednesday.

“It’s good. I don’t know to the extent, but he’s been out running around. He’s done a great job catching balls. He was in shoulder pads today with us, rocking and rolling. So we just got to make sure, at the end of the day, is he ready to go? Is he not ready to go? I think there’s a big difference between the two once you start getting ready to start banging with the pads on,” Gonzales said. “So, look, he’s looked really good in practice, so we’ll figure that part out hopefully in the next day or two.”

Full Florida Availability Report

Out:

ILB Ty Jackson

WR Dallas Wilson

WR Eugene Wilson III

RB Treyaun Webb

ILB Grayson Howard

EDGE LJ McCray

DB Aaron Gates

DB Micheal Caraway Jr.

RB Ja’Kobi Jackson

DB Dijon Johnson

WR Taylor Spierto

DB Javion Toombs

DL Caleb Banks

Questionable:

WR Vernell Brown III

WR Aidan Mizell

RB Duke Clark

