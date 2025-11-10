Gators Basketball Slides to No. 10 in Latest AP Top 25 Rankings

Despite taking an opening-night loss to then No. 13 Arizona, the Florida men’s basketball team remains in the top-10 in this week’s AP Top 25 rankings. The Gators (1-1) slid seven spots, from No. 3 to No. 10, in this week’s installment.

This marks the team’s 18th consecutive week ranked in the top-10 and their 23rd consecutive week in the Top 25 as a whole, both top-10 streaks nationally.

The opening week saw the defending champions take a 93-87 loss to No. 13 Arizona, who has since risen to No. 5, as well as picking up a 104-64 victory over North Florida.

The Gators are the first defending champion to drop their opening game since Syracuse fell to Charlotte to tip off the 2003-04 season.

The Gators are currently led in scoring by junior Thomas Haugh, who is averaging 19.5 points per game through the first week. Micah Handlogten also leads the team with 12.5 rebounds per game off the bench.

The biggest concern for the team through two games is three-point shooting, where the Gators are shooting just 22% from beyond the arc. That mark is 335th in the nation and will undoubtedly be a point of emphasis for the team going forward.

The Gator’s next week of games sees them face two in-state rivals with games against Florida State (2-0) and Miami (2-0) on the slate.

The Seminoles will be in Gainesville on Tuesday night as they look to defeat the Gators for the first time since 2020. Florida State has put up over 100 points each of their first two games, making defense a priority for the Gators heading into the game.

The game versus Miami on Sunday will be played in Jacksonville as part of the Jacksonville Hoops Showdown.

