Florida Volleyball Errors vs. Texas A&M Lead to Third Sweep

In a crucial win for SEC Tournament implications, Florida volleyball falls to No. 6 Texas A&M in an easy three-set sweep with scores of 25-17, 25-18 and 25-23. This is the third time the Gators have lost via the sweep, previously downed by North Carolina and Marquette in the first half of the season.

The Gators stood no chance in the first, down by as much as 11. Coach Ryan Theis’ squad started down 6-1, needing to take a timeout just four minutes into the match.

Florida, known to struggle in the second set with just eight all season, are now 6-9 when losing the set. They held more power in the third set but gave up a five-point lead and the match.

Florida’s errors were a problem once again. As a team outside the top 50 in hitting percentage, the Gators tallied 18 attack errors. They also recorded a low side out of just 48.6%.

Ranked 10th in the country with a hitting percentage of 0.289, Texas A&M put up a 0.348 clip in this match, recording nine errors on 41 kills. Its first attack error came at 21-12 in the first set.

Florida outside hitter Aniya Madkin led Florida with 10 kills, adding to her total of 185 this season. Middle blocker Jaela Auguste and outside hitter Jordyn Byrd tied with eight apiece to add to the Gators’ 36 team kills. Auguste led the team with a 0.615 hitting percentage with just one attack error.

Setter Alexis Stucky tallied her second-fewest assists of the season with just 17 in two sets played. Sophomore Taylor Parks took over her duties at the position in the third set, recording 12 assists and five digs. From the back row, defensive specialist Ella Vogel led her squad with eight digs.

The Gators hit the road to face Ole Miss on Friday at 2 p.m. for the final match before the first SEC Tournament since 2005, which begins Nov. 21.

