Injuries The Story in NFL Week 10 Power Rankings

The most shocking result of NFL Week 10 comes out of Miami, where the Dolphins routed the Bills. Miami showed you could not write it off as tanking just yet.

Elsewhere in Florida, the Jaguars and Buccaneers both suffered losses while missing key offensive pieces. They are not the only team struggling with injuries, and this week on Power Rankings there is a player for each team whose absence has been felt.

1. (+1) Philadelphia Eagles (7-2)

Last Week: 10-7 win at Green Bay Packers

Key Injury: Center Cam Jurgens

For teams whose identity comes from running the football, like the Eagles, missing anyone along the offensive line is detrimental. Jurgens has missed two games with a knee injury. He did not practice at all leading up to Week 10, which brings his status against the Lions into question.

Up next: vs. Detroit Lions, Sunday, 8:20 p.m.

2. (+2) Detroit Lions (6-3)

Last Week: 44-22 win at Washington Commanders

Key Injury: Safety Kerby Joseph

Getting to the top of the Power Rankings requires a bit of injury luck, and the Lions exemplify that. Their biggest loss is Joseph. The safety missed his third straight game with a knee injury this week. He has three interceptions on the season in just six games played.

Up Next: at Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, 8:20 p.m.

3. (+3) New England Patriots (8-2)

Last Week: 28-23 win at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Key Injury: Running back Rhamondre Stevenson

Stevenson missed his second straight game with a toe injury in Week 10. The running back had been leading the way out of the backfield, despite a fumbling problem. His absence against Tampa Bay set the stage for rookie TreVeyon Henderson to take over. Henderson finished with career highs in both rushing yards (147) and touchdowns (two).

Up Next: vs. New York Jets, Thursday, 8:15 p.m.

4. (+3) Seattle Seahawks (7-2)

Last Week: 44-22 win vs. Arizona Cardinals

Key Injury: Cornerback Josh Jobe

A short term injury, Jobe suffered a concussion in Week 9. Getting back one of their starting corners before matching up with the dominant Rams passing game will be vital.

Up Next: at Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, 4:05 p.m.

5. (-4) Buffalo Bills (6-3)

Last Week: 30-13 loss at Miami Dolphins

Key Injury: Linebacker Shaq Thompson

Buffalo is blessed to have depth up the middle of its defense, but Thompson’s two-week absence with a hamstring injury has been felt. Getting him back, especially before a game against another top-10 Power Rankings team could be the difference in a close game.

Up Next: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, 1 p.m.

6. (-3) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-3)

Last Week: 28-23 loss vs. New England Patriots

Key Injury: Running back Bucky Irving

Irving has been out since Week 5 with a combination of a foot and shoulder injury. The Bucs have managed to stay afloat without him, but have missed the explosive run game. Even just the threat of Irving creates more space for the Tampa Bay wide receivers downfield. There is no clear time table on his return.

Up Next: at Buffalo Bills, Sunday, 1 p.m.

7. (-2) Kansas City Chiefs (5-4)

Last Week: Bye

Key Injury: Left tackle Josh Simmons

Protecting quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ blindside allows him to create the magic fans are used to seeing. Simmons has missed the last four games with an undisclosed personal matter. Getting the rookie back in Week 11, especially with right tackle Jawaan Taylor questionable, will allow stability across the line.

Up Next: at Denver Broncos, Sunday, 4:25 p.m.

8. (-) Indianapolis Colts (8-2)

Last Week: 31-25 win vs. Atlanta Falcons (Berlin Game)

Key Injury: Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner

The Colts losing Buckner, who was sent to the injured reserve with a neck injury, is a brutal loss. Buckner holds down the middle of the Colts defensive line and his impact goes beyond the stat sheet. He will not be eligible to return from the IR until Week 15, but with the Colts holding a comfortable lead in the AFC South, getting him back for the playoffs should be their main priority.

Up Next: Bye

9. (+1) Los Angeles Rams (7-2)

Last Week: 42-26 win at San Francisco 49ers

Key Injury: Wide receiver Puka Nacua

Nacua has only missed one game this season, but has been on the injury report for nearly half of it. A nagging ankle injury is slowing him, and the Rams would love to have one of the best pass catchers healthy. Luckily for Los Angeles, it has Davante Adams conveniently waiting in the wings. Adams suffered an oblique injury in the Week 10 win.

Up Next: vs. Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, 4:05 p.m.

10. (-1) Denver Broncos (8-2)

Last Week: 10-7 win vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Key Injury: Cornerback Pat Surtain II

Surtain is the best at what he does. No one in the NFL shadows opposing wide receivers like he does. That makes his absence especially dangerous. On the IR with a pectoral injury, the Broncos will have to rely more on Riley Moss, who leads the NFL with five pass interference penalties.

Up Next: vs. Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, 4:25 p.m.

11. (+3) Los Angeles Chargers (7-3)

Last Week: 25-10 win vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Key Injury: Left tackle Joe Alt

While there were multiple players to pick from here, including fellow lineman Rashawn Slater, Alt being the second member of the offensive line to go out for the season makes it the most impactful. The second-year starter suffered a high ankle sprain that will require season-ending surgery in Week 9. Coach Jim Harbaugh wants to run the ball, but with so many injuries across the line more and more is being placed on the shoulders of quarterback Justin Herbert.

Up Next: at Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, 1 p.m.

12. (+6) Baltimore Ravens (4-5)

Last Week: 27-19 win at Minnesota Vikings

Key Injury: Quarterback Lamar Jackson

Jackson is back and playing, but his missing impact spelled disaster for Baltimore. He has played in just six games, three of those wins. With his hamstring back and healthy, the Ravens have a real chance to make a run into the playoffs and beyond.

Up Next: at Cleveland Browns, Sunday, 4:25 p.m.

13. (-1) Pittsburgh Steelers (5-4)

Last Week: 25-10 loss at Los Angeles Chargers

Key Injury: Linebacker Cole Holcomb

Holcomb has missed the last two games with an illness, and while his numbers don’t jump off the page, his impact for the Pittsburgh defense is undeniable. With the defense supposed to be the strong side of the ball for the Steelers, a return from Holcomb will help it round back into form.

Up Next: vs. Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, 1 p.m.

14. (-3) San Francisco 49ers (6-4)

Last Week: 42-26 loss vs. Los Angeles Rams

Key Injury: Wide receiver Ricky Pearsall

The obvious candidate here would be quarterback Brock Purdy, but Mac Jones has played well in his place. Instead, look toward Pearsall. He has played in just four games, as he has struggled with a knee injury. The 49ers went 3-1 with him and are 3-3 without him. While there is a plethora of weapons in San Francisco, getting Pearsall back would help it take the next step.

Up Next: at Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, 4:05 p.m.

15. (-2) Green Bay Packers (5-3-1)

Last Week: 10-7 loss vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Key Injury: Tight end Tucker Kraft

Week 9 saw Kraft suffer a torn ACL, meaning he is out for the season. One of quarterback Jordan Love’s most reliable weapons, Kraft missing time means the offense is down a key cog. It is yet to be seen if the Packers will be able to stay afloat without him.

Up Next: at New York Giants, Sunday, 1 p.m.

16. (-1) Chicago Bears (6-3)

Last Week: 24-20 win vs. New York Giants

Key Injury: Linebacker T.J. Edwards

After missing most of September with a hamstring injury, Edwards is now sidelined again with a hand injury on top of the lingering hamstring. With one of their leaders sidelined the Bears defense has struggled, leading to shootouts. The offense has kept them afloat, but unless Edwards can return healthy there is a limited ceiling in Chicago.

Up Next: at Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, 1 p.m.

17. (+3) Houston Texans (4-5)

Last Week: 36-29 win vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Key Injury: Safety Jalen Pitre

Pitre gives the Texans more flexibility to play different alignments on defense. His versatility is his strongest attribute. He missed the Week-10 win against Jacksonville with a concussion, which means he should be back for Week 11. Quarterback C.J. Stroud was another option here, as he also missed the game with a concussion. Davis Mills playing well made Pitre the pick here.

Up Next: at Tennessee Titans, Sunday, 1 p.m.

18. (-2) Minnesota Vikings (4-5)

Last Week: 27-19 loss vs. Baltimore Ravens

Key Injury: Quarterback J.J. McCarthy

McCarthy missed five games with an ankle injury, but is back playing. He is the most impactful injury not because of how the team played without him, but rather because of how important every game is for a young quarterback. After missing his entire rookie season, McCarthy needs to be on the field to grow as a passer. The Vikings will not be contenders until McCarthy can become their true leader. He needs more repetitions to get there.

Up Next: vs. Chicago Bears, Sunday, 1 p.m.

19. (-) Atlanta Falcons (3-6)

Last Week: 31-25 loss at Indianapolis Colts (Berlin Game)

Key Injury: Left guard Matthew Bergeron

An ankle injury kept Bergeron out in Week 10, and an already average Atlanta offensive line cannot afford to lose people. Bergeron was declared week-to-week after Week 9, so a return against the Panthers is in the cards.

Up Next: vs. Carolina Panthers, Sunday, 1 p.m.

20. (-3) Jacksonville Jaguars (5-4)

Last Week: 36-29 loss at Houston Texans

Key Injury: Wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr.

The Thomas injury already had a ripple effect, as the Jaguars traded for wide receiver Jakobi Meyers. Thomas is the type of wide receiver who can command targets, and his ankle injury has slowed him. Getting him back to 100% will allow the Jaguars to return to early season form.

Up Next: vs. Los Angeles Chargers

21. (+3) Dallas Cowboys (3-5)

Last Week: Bye

Key Injury: Safety Donovan Wilson

An elbow and shoulder injury have kept Wilson sidelined for two games. A Cowboys defense that is already subpar cannot afford to have anyone out, let alone a key member of the secondary. The bye gave Wilson ample time to recover, which means he should be back on the field Monday night.

Up Next: at Las Vegas Raiders, Monday, 8:15

22 .(-1) Arizona Cardinals (3-6)

Last Week: 44-22 loss at Seattle Seahawks

Key Injury: Quarterback Kyler Murray

Murray is on the IR with a foot injury, and has only appeared in five games this season. For the Cardinals, it means they have had to rely on Jacoby Brissett. For Murray, it brings his future with the Cardinals into question as he has failed to get to the levels expected when he was picked No. 1 in 2019.

Up Next: vs. San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, 4:05 p.m.

23. (-1) Carolina Panthers (5-5)

Last Week: 17-7 loss vs. New Orleans Saints

Key Injury: Running back Chuba Hubbard

The key injury does not have to be a negative thing. For the Panthers, Hubbard missing two games allowed them to see what they had in running back Rico Dowdle. Hubbard and Dowdle now make up a one-two punch in the backfield and provide the Panthers with more balance as either prove a threat to defenses.

Up Next: at Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, 1 p.m.

24. (-1) Washington Commanders (3-7)

Last Week: 44-22 loss vs. Detroit Lions

Key Injury: Quarterback Jayden Daniels

Daniels has missed time with multiple injuries, but is out after a gruesome injury to his elbow. He somehow avoided needing surgery, as it was just a dislocation. If he is able to return sooner rather than later, the Commanders could stay alive and have a chance to make a playoff push.

Up Next: at Miami Dolphins, Sunday, 9:30 a.m. (Madrid Game)

25. (+4) Miami Dolphins (3-7)

Last Week: 30-13 win vs. Buffalo Bills

Key Injury: Defensive lineman/linebacker Chop Robinson

Another team with plenty of options for this spot, Robinson gets the nod because of the trade the Dolphins made at the deadline. Sending Jaelan Phillips to Philadelphia opened up a bigger role for Robinson. He proceeded to miss the Week-10 win with a concussion. The second-year man from Penn State will have a real opportunity to shine upon his return.

Up Next: vs. Washington Commanders, Sunday, 9:30 a.m. (Madrid Game)

26. (-) Cincinnati Bengals (3-6)

Last Week: Bye

Key Injury: Quarterback Joe Burrow

Burrow’s extended absence sunk the Bengals season. Cincinnati has so much invested in the offense, and Burrow specifically, that his toe injury threw the whole season off the rails. While Joe Flacco has done a good enough job as a replacement, the ceiling for the Bengals is limited without Burrow.

Up Next: at Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, 1 p.m.

27. (+3) New Orleans Saints (2-8)

Last Week: 17-7 win at Carolina Panthers

Key Injury: Running back Kendre Miller

For teams who know they are not going to be competing for the playoffs, the opportunity to give young players more plays and figuring out if they can replace an aging veteran is the season-long goal. The torn ACL that ended Miller’s season was detrimental to the Saints as well. Miller had looked like he was primed to take over for Alvin Kamara, but now Kamara is getting just as much work and Miller is missing out on valuable experience.

Up Next: Bye

28. (+3) New York Jets (2-7)

Last Week: 27-20 win vs. Cleveland Browns

Key Injury: Wide receiver Garrett Wilson

After waiving the white flag at the trade deadline by trading away cornerback Sauce Gardner and defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, the Jets hope was to just get out of the season healthy. Instead, Wilson missed Week 10 with a knee injury. Wilson is one of the bright spots that the front office hopes will still be shining when the Jets crawl back into contention. The draft capital they traded for says that will come around 2027.

Up Next: at New England Patriots, Thursday, 8:15 p.m.

29. (-4) Cleveland Browns (2-7)

Last Week: 27-20 loss at New York Jets

Key Injury: Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

The Browns have been unusually healthy this season, making their key injury be one that occurred before the season. Owusu-Koramoah suffered a neck injury in 2024, and that has him out for the entire season. He has played well for the Browns, recording more than 100 tackles in 2023, his only season to play 16 games.

Up Next: vs. Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, 4:25 p.m.

30. (-3) New York Giants (2-8)

Last Week: 24-20 loss at Chicago Bears

Key Injury: Wide receiver Malik Nabers

The Giants are another team who have been hit hard by the injury bug. Running back Cam Skattebo suffered a fractured ankle and quarterback Jaxson Dart is now out with a concussion. Nabers is the worst injury, as he tore his ACL right when he started to build a rapport with Dart. The game against the Chargers was Dart’s first start, and the Giants would have loved to see their young quarterback build a connection with Nabers.

Up Next: vs. Green Bay Packers, Sunday, 1 p.m.

31. (-3) Las Vegas Raiders (2-7)

Last Week: 10-7 loss at Denver Broncos

Key Injury: Tight end Brock Bowers

Bowers has missed three games with a knee injury, and the Raiders offense spluttered. Bowers is the best player on that side of the ball. The best tight end in football needs to be on the field, and it is much easier to run an offense through Bowers than through Tre Tucker.

Up Next: vs. Dallas Cowboys, Monday, 8:15

32. (-) Tennessee Titans (1-8)

Last Week: Bye

Key Injury: Defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons

The Titans are so bad that it really does not matter who is hurt, they are not going to find success. Simmons missed the last two games, and is the anchor of the defense. An extended absence just leads to more suffering for a franchise that is on pace to get the No. 1 pick in back-to-back weeks.

Up Next: vs. Houston Texans, Sunday, 1 p.m.

Category: Atlanta Falcons, Football, Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins, NFL, Tampa Bay Buccaneers