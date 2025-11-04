Hot Takes Galore in NFL Week 9 Power Rankings

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers moved up despite being on a bye after the top of the Power Rankings struggled this week.

Meanwhile, there were changes in the rest of Florida. Miami fired general manager Chris Grier, while hybrid weapon Travis Hunter was sent to the injured reserve in Jacksonville.

It’s the halfway point of the season, making it a perfect time to look at one hot take for each team’s second half. Some will be mild while others will be scorching.

1. (+2) Buffalo Bills (6-2)

Last Week: 28-21 win vs Kansas City Chiefs

Prediction: The Bills win the Super Bowl

While it may not appear as much of a stretch to take the No. 1 team in the Power Rankings, the Bills looked like Super Bowl contenders, no matter what their previous playoff record shows. This year, Buffalo has the most balance on both sides of the ball, and the typical AFC contenders have all struggled. Beating the Chiefs in Week 9 has given the Bills a path to host a potential playoff rematch.

Up Next: at Miami Dolphins, Sunday, 1 p.m.

2. (+2) Philadelphia Eagles (6-2)

Last Week: Bye

Prediction: The Eagles do not win the NFC East

Despite having a three-game lead in the division and being the only team with a positive point differential, the Eagles will not repeat as NFC East champions. Just look at the history. No team has repeated at the top of the NFC East since 2004, and — while that was the Eagles — it will not happen again this year.

Up Next: at Green Bay Packers, Monday, 8:15 p.m.

3. (+3) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-2)

Last Week: Bye

Prediction: The Buccaneers win the NFC South by at least four games

Entering the season, the NFC South was expected to be a two-horse race between the Buccaneers and Falcons. Instead, Atlanta has fallen off the face of the Earth, and the Panthers are giving Tampa Bay a run for its money. Still, the Bucs sit a game and a half up on Carolina, and will continue to grow that margin to at least four games before the season ends.

Up Next: vs. New England Patriots, Sunday, 1 p.m.

4. (-) Detroit Lions (5-3)

Last Week: 27-24 loss vs. Minnesota Vikings

Prediction: David Montgomery leads the team in touchdowns

Saying David Montgomery will lead the team in rushing touchdowns would not be a hot take. The running back trails his backfield mate, Jahmyr Gibbs, by just one score, and Montgomery has proven that he will get the goal line work. This is a hot take because receiving is included. Not only are wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and his seven touchdowns now included, but Gibbs is more of a factor through the air, already having a receiving touchdown. Montgomery’s six touchdowns put him two behind, but watch for him to make up ground in the second half of the season.

Up Next: at Washington Commanders, Sunday, 4:25 p.m.

5. (-) Kansas City Chiefs (5-4)

Last Week: 28-21 loss at Buffalo Bills

Prediction: The Chiefs lose during Wild Card Weekend

If the season ended today, Kansas City would not even be in the playoffs. A late-season push will get the Chiefs in, but they will be playing on Wild Card Weekend. That will also be their last game. Despite playing in five of the last six Super Bowls, they won’t advance further than their first game.

Up Next: Bye

6. (+1) New England Patriots (7-2)

Last Week: 24-23 win vs. Atlanta Falcons

Prediction: The Patriots also lose in the Wild Card

The Patriots lead the AFC East thanks to their Week 5 victory against the Bills. However, like the Chiefs, the team hasn’t looked as strong as they would have liked. With the strength of the AFC and the Bills breathing down their necks, they will end up playing in the Wild Card and come up short.

Up Next: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, 1 p.m.

7. (+2) Seattle Seahawks (6-2)

Last Week: 38-14 win at Washington Commanders

Prediction: The Seahawks will represent the NFC in the Super Bowl

How about a Sam Darnold Super Bowl appearance? The Seahawks are one of the healthiest teams in football and have the talent and identity to go on a playoff run. Be it on the ground with Zach Charbonnett and Kenneth Walker III, or through the air to Jaxon Smith-Njigba, the offense has been high-scoring all year. The defense proved in Week 9 that it can get stops and do enough to get Seattle to the big game.

Up Next: vs. Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, 4:05 p.m.

8. (-7) Indianapolis Colts (7-2)

Last Week: 27-20 loss at Pittsburgh Steelers

Prediction: Jonathan Taylor wins the MVP Award

Let’s get bold. The running back has put this Colts team on his back, and the Week 9 loss proved that quarterback Daniel Jones was not the reason for success. The struggle with running backs is continuing their production over the course of a full season, but Taylor has the tools to do it. His talent, plus a scheme designed around him and a strong offensive line, allows him the best chance of any skill-position player to win it.

Up Next: vs. Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, 9:30 a.m. (Berlin Game)

9. (-1) Denver Broncos (7-2)

Last Week: 18-15 win at Houston Texans

Prediction: The Broncos are the biggest fallers in 2026

Future-focused teams that have success in one-score games tend to come back down the next season. Expect Denver to continue to squeak out close ones, but look for them to be a team that struggles in similar situations in 2026.

Up Next: vs. Las Vegas Raiders, Thursday, 8:15 p.m.

10. (+1) Los Angeles Rams (6-2)

Last Week: 34-10 win vs. New Orleans Saints

Prediction: Matthew Stafford leads NFL in passing touchdowns

Stafford leads the NFL in passing touchdowns and has already had his bye. He has the pass catchers in Puka Nacua and Davante Adams, and the experience to get there. With the Rams in a competitive division, Stafford should have something to play for all season long.

Up Next: at San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, 4:25 p.m.

11. (+1) San Francisco 49ers (6-3)

Last Week: 34-24 win at New York Giants

Prediction: Mac Jones wins fewer games than Brock Purdy

Jones has been playing for the injured Purdy and has picked up five wins. Purdy only has one, but is expected back next week. The 49ers have beaten the teams they are supposed to beat and will get to play at least four of those in their last eight. Purdy needs to stay healthy, but if he does, he will be able to find five wins.

Up Next: vs. Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, 4:25 p.m.

12. (+2) Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3)

Last Week: 27-20 win vs. Indianapolis Colts

Prediction: The Steelers miss the playoffs

Despite leading their division, the Pittsburgh Steelers will not make the playoffs. This is as much about the depth of the AFC as it is about the potential weakness of the Steelers. Coach Mike Tomlin will get his team to win more than half its games, but it will not be enough. The Steelers will watch the playoffs from the couch.

Up Next: at Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, 8:20 p.m.

13. (-3) Green Bay Packers (5-2-1)

Last Week: 16-13 loss vs. Carolina Panthers

Prediction: At least three of the Packers’ top five wide receivers will not be on the team next season

Rookie wide receiver Matthew Golden is second among the wide receivers in yards this season, and his job is safe. Romeo Doubs, Christian Watson, Dontayvion Wicks and Malik Heath could all be on the way out. The Packers are struggling in games that they shouldn’t, and the pass catchers are going to be the ones to take the blame.

Up Next: vs. Philadelphia Eagles, Monday, 8:15 p.m.

14. (+1) Los Angeles Chargers (6-3)

Last Week: 27-20 win at Tennessee Titans

Prediction: Justin Herbert finishes top three in MVP voting

These are the best weapons Justin Herbert has had in his career. Being able to throw the ball to Ladd McConkey, Keenan Allen, a rejuvenated Quentin Johnston and Oronde Gadsden II helps a quarterback excel. Herbert will produce the numbers. If the Chargers can finish with about 12 wins, he will be firmly in the running for the MVP.

Up Next: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, 8:20 p.m.

15. (+1) Chicago Bears (5-3)

Last Week: 47-42 win at Cincinnati Bengals

Prediction: Caleb Williams throws for 4,000 yards

Williams’ 17-game is pacing 4,071 yards, which would make him the first Chicago quarterback to eclipse the 4,000-yard mark. This is a hot take because Williams has had big games against poor defenses. In Week 9 against the Bengals, he was able to throw for 280 yards, putting him on pace for more than 4,000.

Up Next: vs. New York Giants, Sunday, 1 p.m.

16. (+3) Minnesota Vikings (4-4)

Last Week: 27-24 win at Detroit Lions

Prediction: Jalen Redmond and Javon Hargrave combine for 18 plus sacks

The two defensive tackles for the Vikings benefit from a strong supporting cast around them and creative schemes. They have seven sacks between them, and with seven games to go, will combine for at least 11 more. Hargrave has shown before that he can get sacks, with 11 in 2022, while Redmond only recorded one sack in his rookie year last season. Redmond is already up to four this year.

Up Next: vs. Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, 1 p.m.

17. (-4) Jacksonville Jaguars (5-3)

Last Week: 30-29 win at Las Vegas Raiders

Prediction: The Jaguars lead the NFL in interceptions

Sitting in second with 11 interceptions, the Jaguars have the players to make this happen. Their investment in pass rush is forcing the ball out early, and the defensive backs and linebackers have been taking advantage. With Liam Coen brought in to coach, it was thought the offense would leap. Instead, it is looking like the defense is returning to the form that led them to the AFC Championship in 2017.

Up Next: at Houston Texans, Sunday, 1 p.m.

18. (+5) Baltimore Ravens (3-5)

Last Week: 28-6 win at Miami Dolphins

Prediction: The Ravens win the AFC North

They started poorly, but back-to-back wins make the potential of a division championship in Baltimore real. Lamar Jackson is back and healthy at quarterback, and leaders of the defense, Kyle Hamilton and Roquan Smith, are lights out. The Steelers did just knock off the Colts, but Pittsburgh didn’t take advantage of Jackson’s absence to pull ahead enough. The Ravens are coming, and Jackson will once again be King of the North.

Up Next: vs. Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, 1 p.m.

19. (-1) Atlanta Falcons (3-5)

Last Week: 24-23 loss at New England Patriots

Prediction: The Falcons finish with a losing record, but beat three more playoff teams

Week 9 should have at least gone to overtime for the Falcons, but instead, they ended up with a one-point loss to the Patriots. Atlanta has proven it can beat good teams and will get four more chances against likely playoff teams. The Falcons will win three of them, but still finish with a losing record, losing at least once to the Saints.

Up Next: at Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, 9:30 a.m. (Berlin Game)

20. (-3) Houston Texans (3-5)

Last Week: 18-15 loss vs. Denver Broncos

Prediction: Woody Marks finishes top three in Offensive Rookie of the Year voting

This one is admittedly a little weird, but there have been so many injuries to the rookie class that Marks has a chance to finish well in the voting. Cam Skattebo and Omarion Hampton have both been lost to long-term injuries, while other top picks, such as Ashton Jeanty and Cam Ward, have not lived up to expectations. Expect Marks to increase his workload as the season goes along, and do just enough to sneak into the top three of Offensive Rookie of the Year voting.

Up Next: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, 1 p.m.

21. (+1) Arizona Cardinals (3-5)

Last Week: 27-17 win at Dallas Cowboys

Prediction: The Cardinals finish with a top-six pick in the NFL Draft

As questions about Kyler Murray’s health continue to swirl, there is little to feel confident about in Arizona. Playing in one of the hardest divisions in football does not help. Look for a slight step back in the second half of the season, and a high draft pick for the Cardinals next year.

Up Next: at Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, 4:05 p.m.

22. (+2) Carolina Panthers (5-4)

Last Week: 16-13 win at Green Bay Packers

Prediction: Bryce Young will not be the Week 1 starter for the Panthers next season

Let’s get super hot here. The Panthers are seeing success, and can look at the roster top to bottom and see talent. There is a real possibility that in the offseason, they decide to pursue a more proven veteran to try to break through into the playoffs. If Young struggles in the second half of the season, he may be the backup in 2026.

Up Next: vs. New Orleans Saints, Sunday, 1 p.m.

23. (-2) Washington Commanders (3-6)

Last Week: 38-14 loss vs. Seattle Seahawks

Prediction: The Commanders only win one more game

With quarterback Jayden Daniels suffering a gruesome left arm injury, it is fair to assume he will miss the rest of the season. Without him, the Commanders will struggle. They also play a brutal second-half schedule, matching up with the Eagles twice, the Broncos, and the Vikings. The one win will come against either the Dolphins or the Giants.

Up Next: vs. Detroit Lions, Sunday, 4:25 p.m.

24. (-4) Dallas Cowboys (3-5-1)

Last Week: 27-17 loss vs. Arizona Cardinals

Prediction: Dak Prescott leads the NFL in passing yards

The Cowboys have been throwing the football non-stop, and Prescott sits fourth in passing yards with 2,319. He has his weapons back and healthy with CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens out wide, as well as a defense that will continue to struggle. Watch for Prescott to continue to put up numbers, and watch them become more meaningful as the season goes along.

Up Next: Bye

25. (-) Cleveland Browns (2-6)

Last Week: Bye

Prediction: Dillon Gabriel is the franchise quarterback

Gabriel has played decently in his six appearances this season, but has shown signs of being able to do enough to guide the team to some success. With another high pick, and potentially a second thanks to a draft-day trade with the Jaguars, the Browns can build around Gabriel rather than picking another quarterback. Gabriel will be the next Cleveland quarterback to win a playoff game.

Up Next: vs. New York Jets, Sunday, 1 p.m.

26. (-) Cincinnati Bengals (3-6)

Last Week: 47-42 loss vs. Chicago Bears

Prediction: The Bengals will have at least three more games with a combined 65 points

The high-powered Bengals offense has been unable to win games solely because of the complete ineptitude of the defense. This has led to some high-scoring affairs, including last week against the Bears. Expect more shootouts out of Cincinnati and some record-setting point totals.

Up Next: Bye

27. (-) New York Giants (2-7)

Last Week: 34-24 loss vs. San Francisco 49ers

Prediction: Jaxson Dart wins Offensive Rookie of the Year

End-of-season awards tend to lean toward quarterbacks, and the Offensive Rookie of the Year will follow that path. Dart’s biggest competition is Emeka Egbuka, but the Buccaneers wide receiver has been banged up and struggling in recent weeks. Dart is single-handedly dragging the Giants’ offense to points, and that will be enough for him to claim the award.

Up Next: at Chicago Bears, Sunday, 1 p.m.

28. (+2) Las Vegas Raiders (2-6)

Last Week: 30-29 loss vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Prediction: Brock Bowers leads the team in receiving yards

Missing three games puts Bowers behind the eight-ball, but as he showed in Week 9, he is capable of the big performances to make up the ground on wide receiver Tre Tucker. He trails by 75 yards and will make up the ground before the season is over.

Up Next: at Denver Broncos, Thursday, 8:15 p.m.

29. (-1) Miami Dolphins (2-7)

Last Week: 28-6 loss vs. Baltimore Ravens

Prediction: The Dolphins bring in a new general manager and miss on another quarterback

There was the option to make a Mike McDaniel-based prediction here, but no one in the front office in Miami knows what they are doing. Instead, let’s do something safer. The Dolphins will hire a new general manager in the offseason, having just fired Chris Grier, and draft a quarterback in the first round. The hot portion of this hot take is that whoever they draft will not pan out, and will reset the cycle they are in.

Up Next: vs. Buffalo Bills, Sunday, 1 p.m.

30. (-1) New Orleans Saints (1-8)

Last Week: 34-10 loss vs. Los Angeles Rams

Prediction: Demario Davis leads the NFL in tackles

There is not much positive going on in New Orleans, but as teams continue to beat the brakes off of them, it is leading to lots of ground game from opponents. This has played into the hands of linebacker Demario Davis, who sits fourth in the NFL in tackles with 84. He recorded 136 last year, and will set a career high this season, as well as holding the NFL lead.

Up Next: at Carolina Panthers, Sunday, 1 p.m.

31. (-) New York Jets (1-7)

Last Week: Bye

Prediction: Justin Fields will be the starting quarterback Week 1 next season

Despite seemingly no one in the building trusting Fields, he is going to do enough down the stretch this year to justify keeping his job next year. It is going to come from a combination of the ground game and through the air. Breece Hall is going to have a more productive second half as teams have to respect Fields’ legs, and Fields will throw at least 10 touchdowns in the next seven games.

Up Next: vs. Cleveland Browns, Sunday, 1 p.m.

32. (-) Tennessee Titans (1-8)

Last Week: 27-20 vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Prediction: Chimere Dike will lead the NFL in return touchdowns

Dike has been one of the lone bright spots for the Titans this year. The former UF standout returned a punt for a touchdown and leads the league in kickoff return yardage. The combination of the two will allow him to score at least twice more, and his three touchdowns between kickoffs and punts will lead the NFL.

Up Next: Bye

