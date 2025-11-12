Top Talent Joins Florida Gators Softball in 2026 Signing Class

On National Signing Day, Florida Gators softball secured one of the top classes in the country as the program approaches the 2026 season. Softball coach Tim Walton announced the signings of Shayla Bahr, Kennedy Bradley, Nina Carcone, Liliana Escobar, Brooklyn Gidley, Avery Killian and Caroline Stanton.

The seven newest Gators make up a class ranked No. 2 nationally by Softball America and D1 softball.

“We are so excited about the signing of this 2026 high school graduation class,” Walton said. “This is one of the best signing classes in the country. Great people, championship experience, All-American potential, athleticism, versatility, and depth at all positions. A signing class like this, brings excitement to the program for another great four years to come, as we work hard to continue competing for championships and getting to the College World Series.”

Caroline Stanton

The Gators secured a major commitment from the nation’s top-ranked player in the 2026 recruiting class: Caroline Stanton.

A multi-position standout, Stanton dominates both in the circle and at the plate. Buford High School star is a pitcher who can also play first base and the outfield.

“The opportunity to play with some of my best friends again under an amazing coaching staff is what meant the most,” Stanton said. “I have always wanted to be a Florida Gator. The culture, family environment and high-level competitiveness made it all feel right.”

Born in Suwanee, Georgia, Stanton plays for Buford High School and the Texas Bombers organization. She has helped Buford secure back-to-back Georgia state championships, and this season, the Wolves are ranked No. 1 in the nation. In an exceptional performance, Stanton hit two home runs and drove in seven runs in a single game.

“She is selfless and understands how to be part of a staff. I’ve seen her thrive, and I’ve seen her be the first out to hug another pitcher when they had success,” said Cat Osterman, director of pitching performance for the Bombers.

Additionally, the Gators have signed several other star players as part of this top-tier class.

Nina Carcone ranks No. 11 nationally for the 2026 signing class according to Softball America. Carcone was named a 2025 Premier Girls Fastpitch All American, 2024 Region Player of the Year, and a 2024 and 2025 All-State selection.

Shayla Bahr, ranked No. 13 in the 2026 class, set a Wesleyan High School record with 204 career hits, showcasing her power at the plate.

Kennedy Bradley, ranked No. 14, finished her junior season with an exceptional .518 batting average as a junior, totaling 59 hits, 68 runs and 59 RBIs in 39 games.

Liliana Escobar, the 2025 CIF-SS Division 2 Player of the Year and Orange County Register Pitcher of the Year, holds a 14-5 record, 1.20 ERA and 239 strikeouts in 140 innings during her junior season.

Brooklyn Gidley, ranked in the top 30, is a two-time Premier Girls Fastpitch National Champion and 2024 18U Alliance Fastpitch Tier 1 National Champion, earning All-Tournament Team honors at multiple levels.

Avery Killian, ranked in the top 100, is a three-time All-District 9-5A selection and a 2025 Sports Illustrated All-State Team honoree.

With a roster full of national standouts and championship talent, this signing class positions the Florida Gators softball for continued success going into the 2026 season.

