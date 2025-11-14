Buchholz Defeats Oviedo in First Round of Class 6A Football Playoffs

It was a clear and cool night to kick off the first FHSAA playoff game Thursday for No. 1 seed Buchholz at Citizens Field, where the Bobcats had to fight off the No. 8-seeded Oviedo Lions 49-41.

Buchholz (10-1) rolled to a 28-7 lead in the second quarter before having to hold off the Lions (8-3) in the Region 1-6A quarterfinals.

The Bobcats remain home for the region semifinal Nov. 21 against the winner of Friday’s No. 5 Orange Park Oakleaf (8-2) at No. 4 Ponte Vedra Nease (8-2) game.

“I am looking forward to whoever wins. We will be ready,” said Buchholz senior wide receiver Justin Williams, who scored three touchdowns on the night.

The connection between Buchholz quarterback Andrew Whittemore and Williams was productive in setting up sophomore Ashton Norris’ 10-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.

Williams also played a key role on defense by recovering an Oviedo fumble and returning it to the 5-yard line, from where running back Josh Menefree scored for a 14-0 lead.

Running back Josh Menefee rushes for a 5-yard TD to expand the lead for the Bobcats!

Following a score by Oviedo, Whittemore and Williams connected on a 38-yard touchdown pass to make the lead 21-7. Midway through the second quarter, Whittemore rushed for a 66-yard touchdown to expand the lead to 21 at 28-7.

To end the half, Oviedo connected on a touchdown pass to cut into its deficit at 28-14.

Oviedo then came within a score early in the second half by completing a 50-yard touchdown pass.

However, Menefee and the Bobcats were able to control the ground game and rush in for a 13-yard touchdown to bring the lead back to 14 at 35-21.

Then Oviedo cut the score back to seven (35-28) following a 4-yard rushing touchdown, which cemented a back-and-fourth quarter.

Buchholz controlled the fourth-quarter clock and scored on another Williams touchdown at 5:24 for a 42-28 lead.

Following a short kickoff, the Lions stormed down the field to bring it back to a one-score game at 42-34 after missing the extra-point kick.

To put the dagger in the hearts of the Lions, Williams continued his dominant performance by rushing for a 45-yard touchdown to bring it to 49-34.

Oviedo later scored for the game’s final margin.

“That was the best eight seed in the state, in my humble opinion,” Buchholz coach Mark Whittemore said. “I don’t know any other eight-seed that has scored 60 points three times. I don’t care who you’re playing, if you score 60 points with a running clock, you’re balling.”

