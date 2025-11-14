Four Players Eye Return From Injury in Week 11 Florida Fantasy Forecast

Each week that passes brings the return of some of the league’s brightest stars from their injuries. For the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jacksonville Jaguars, getting their elite players back means a chance at a return to competitiveness following tough losses.

The Miami Dolphins head to Spain this week as they play in Madrid. How does playing overseas affect their players’ fantasy outlooks?

Running back

Must-start

Playing in Spain does nothing to the value of De’Von Achane. He went for 40.5 fantasy points last week and has been a dominant force all season. There is still no reason to over think it — put him in your lineup.

Can-start

Travis Etienne Jr. draws the Los Angeles Chargers this week. The Chargers have been good, not great, against the run this season. Coming off a strong game against the Houston Texans, look for Etienne to carry that momentum into Week 11.

The other running back finding himself in the can-start category is Bucky Irving. He has been limited in practice this week, but signs are pointing to him making his return from a foot and shoulder injury this week. Expectations should be a bit lower if he is active, as he has missed a lot of time and the matchup with the Bills is not the best. While Achane was able to hang 40 on it last week, Buffalo will be looking to bounce back in a big way at home.

Emergency only

The potential return of Irving pushes Rachaad White down here. White put up double-digits in his return from the bye in Week 10, but if Irving is active it will lower White’s touches. That being said, Irving may be on a snap count and White will still get work.

Wide receiver

Must-start

Jaylen Waddle is proving he can truly be a lead wide receiver, and the Dolphins are proving they can produce points. This combination keeps Waddle in the must-start category heading into Madrid.

He is joined by Emeka Egbuka, who continues to shine as a rookie. Last week, Egbuka went for 23.5 points, and there should be no slowing down, even if Tampa Bay gets back Irving as well as Chris Godwin Jr.

Can-start

If Godwin is playing, he is trending towards doing so despite being limited in practice this week, then he is a guy you can start. The Bucs have gotten multiple people involved in the passing game, with Tez Johnson putting up multiple big games in Godwin’s absence.

In Jacksonville, Brian Thomas Jr. is looking to make his return. If he is able to do so, both himself and Jakobi Meyers should find their way into your lineup. With Travis Hunter out for the season, Meyers and Thomas are the clear top two pass catchers for the Jaguars.

Missing the cut

Parker Washington and Tez Johnson have both put up impressive performances while their respective teams have struggled with injuries. However, both the Bucs and Jags are getting healthy, which means less work for Washington and Johnson. Leave them on the bench this week.

Quarterback

Must-start

Yet again, Baker Mayfield is the only playable quarterback in Florida. Despite Riley Orovitz’s hot take on TWIGS OT this week that Tua Tagovailoa would throw for over 275 yards, he is not someone you should put in your lineup. Mayfield will throw and run in what could quickly turn into a shootout against Buffalo, making him a reliable fantasy option once again.

Tight End

Can-start

Cade Otton played well enough in Week 10 to warrant consideration in Week 11. The biggest difference is the potential return of Irving and Godwin, which keep him in the can-start category. He is joined this week by another potential return, Brenton Strange. The Jaguars tight end has been on injured reserve with a lower body injury. If Strange is able to go, he is unquestionably a player you can start.

