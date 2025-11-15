Florida Gymnastics Secures Four Top Commits on Signing Day

Florida gymnastics signed the four Gators in the 2026 recruiting class Wednesday for National Signing Day. Dulcy Caylor, Kieryn Finnell, Jayla Hang and Simone Rose signed on the dotted line to form one of the top classes in program history, cementing their commitment to the Gators beginning in the 2027 season.

The quartet is rated as five-star recruits, according to College Gym News.

“This group represents everything we value in our program: extraordinary talent, competitive spirit, strong character and an unwavering drive to grow both as athletes and people,” coach Jenny Rowland said. “Each brings her own unique strengths and together they form one of the most dynamic and well-rounded classes in the country. Gator Nation is going to love what this group adds to our future.”

Each competes at the elite level, competing to qualify for events like the world championships. Caylor, Hang and Rose are members of the 2025 U.S. Senior National Team, while Finnell held a spot from 2023 to 2024.

Announcing her verbal commitment on Oct. 7, 2024, Caylor chose Florida over the past two national champions: Oklahoma (2025) and LSU (2024). She is from Spring, Texas, and trains at World Champions Centre, the same gym that produced Olympians Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles (UCLA), in addition to 2024 Olympics replacement athlete Joscelyn Roberson (Arkansas).

Caylor, a four-time U.S. Senior National Team member, made the 2025 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Jakarta, Indonesia, alongside Florida sophomore Skye Blakely and alumnus Leanne Wong. In her first appearance at the event, Caylor competed in the all-around, balance beam and floor finals after earning the automatic spot on the USA team for her performance in the all-around at the 2025 U.S. Women’s World Team Selection Camp.

“Dulcy is an elegant and artistic gymnast with beautiful lines and a calm, composed demeanor under pressure,” Rowland said. “She brings a quiet confidence and attention to detail that elevates every event she competes on. Her drive to push limits and perform with joy fits perfectly with our Gator standard and Gator Nation will feel it from the moment she salutes.”

Finnell, who lives in Pittsford, New York, announced her verbal commitment on Oct. 6, 2024.

“Kieryn is a technician and competitor who performs with a rare mix of finesse and grit,” Rowland said. “She has beautiful execution, an incredible work ethic and an unmistakable love for the sport. Her dedication to excellence and her team-first attitude makes her a perfect fit for the Gator culture. Gator Nation will love her poise, determination and authenticity every time she steps into the O’Dome.”

Hang shared her decision to commit to Florida on Oct. 19, 2024, after participating in the same official visit as Caylor and Finnell. College Gym News ranks Hang as the second-best recruit in the 2026 class, just two points behind Presley Duke (Oklahoma).

An alternate for the 2025 U.S. World Championships team, Hang is a three-time U.S. Senior National Team member. She won two gold medals (all-around, team) at the 2025 Senior Pan American Championships in Panama.

“I chose to go to the University of Florida because of their high standards for academics and athletics,” Hang said. “They have some of the most amazing girls and the best coaching staff. I’m really looking forward to working with all of them. I’m so grateful for the opportunity to compete as a team in the O’Dome. Everyone brings the highest energy and I’m so excited to be a part of that.”

Finally, after announcing her verbal commitment on Oct. 11, 2024, Rose is officially a Gator. This three-time U.S. Senior National Team member trains at Pacific Reign Gymnastics outside of Seattle, Washington, alongside Hang. Rose has plenty of elite experience, as one of the top rising elite competitors in the country. She finished second in the all-around and on bars at the 2025 U.S. Classic and 10th in the all-around at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials.

“Simone is an intense and dynamic gymnast who embodies power and precision,” Rowland said. “Her athleticism and competitive fire stands out. She thrives on big moments and has the mindset of a champion that will make an immediate impact on our team’s depth and intensity.”

The Gators already have four verbal commits in the 2027 class, who will lock in by signing next fall after the conclusion of the 2026 NCAA Gymnastics season.

