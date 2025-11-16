Florida’s Strong Start Fades as Ole Miss Pulls Away in Second Half

The “Lane Kiffin Bowl” didn’t disappoint.

A strong first half from the Gators wasn’t enough to push them to their first road win of the season, falling 34-24 to Ole Miss in Oxford, but they didn’t go down without a fight.

Florida held a 24-20 lead at halftime, but were shutout in the second half. DJ Lagway threw a crucial interception in field goal range when down 27-24 with around nine minutes left, allowing the Rebels to take down the clock to 2:42 before the Gators got the ball back. They weren’t able to capitalize on a goal-line stand by the defense, turning the ball over on downs with a chance to take the lead. From there Ole Miss just had to put on the finishing touches.

Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy was the difference-maker in the game. He ran for 224 yards and three touchdowns in the game. It felt like he could infinitely extend drives. The Rebels converted six third downs and five fourth downs, chewing clock and controlling the game in the second half. The rushing attack was responsible for most of them. He continues to be one of the most electric backs in the country, leading the FBS in touchdowns with 19 this season. The Gators had no answer.

It was an overall improvement from Florida, however.

Lagway made some adjustments that proved successful. The signal caller has led the country in interceptions with 12 up to this point, creating warranted criticism. Although his performance against the Rebels wasn’t perfect, he looked more comfortable in the pocket and was intentional about setting his feet. A 57-yard touchdown to J. Michael Sturdivant on a throw in stride deep downfield was the best example. In the end, Lagway wasn’t able to come up in the clutch, throwing an interception and failing to string together drives late in the game. He ended the game with 218 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

The defense got back to its usual standard. Although it allowed 34 points, the red-zone defense was especially impressive. The Gators held the Rebels to two field goals in the red zone and forced two turnovers on downs on the goal line, keeping the team in the game until the final whistle.

The biggest storyline comes back to Rebels coach Lane Kiffin, who has been rumored to be the favorite for Florida’s vacant position. A win for the Gators would have had a good shot at knocking Ole Miss out of the college football playoff for a second straight year and maybe could have convinced Kiffin to move down to Gainesville. He is yet to sign an extension to stay in Oxford, so his status is still up in the air, but it’s possible the outcome of the game could still influence his decision.

The Gators are now 3-7 and have officially been eliminated from bowl game contention. They’ll play next against Tennessee Saturday with only pride to play for.

