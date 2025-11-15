Gator GameDay: Florida at Ole Miss

Are the Florida Gators capable of pulling off a season-defining upset in Oxford? As Lane Kiffin rumors heat up and Gainesville buzzes about the possibility of a massive coaching change, the Gators travel to take on a top-10 Ole Miss team fighting for a playoff spot.

In this Gator GameDay breakdown, we dive into:

Florida’s path to an upset

How Lane Kiffin’s potential move to UF is impacting both sidelines

The biggest coaching and play-calling issues holding the Gators back

Where Florida can actually exploit Ole Miss

If you’re a Florida Gator fan, Ole Miss fan, or just love SEC chaos, this is the preview you don’t want to miss.

