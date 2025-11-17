Gators to Participate in NCAA Singles, Doubles Championships

Several Florida tennis players will make appearances in the NCAA Division I men’s and women’s singles and doubles championships this week. The tournament is at the USTA National Campus in Orlando and it begins with the Round of 64 on Tuesday and finishes with the national championship on Sunday.

On the men’s side, Jeremy Jin will represent Florida. Jin’s first match of the tournament will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday against SMU’s Trevor Svajda. The junior earned the bid after winning the ITA Conference Masters Championship earlier this month.

The Gators last won the NCAA Men’s Singles Championship in 2021 and 2022 with Sam Riffice and Ben Shelton in back-to-back years.

Florida will also be represented in the doubles bracket by Tanapatt Nirundorn and Henry Jefferson. The duo plays in its first match Wednesday against Indiana’s Sam Landau and Facundo Yunis.

Florida women’s Xinyi Nong and Gabia Paskauskas advanced into the singles bracket. Nong will also play in the doubles bracket with Nikola Daubnerova. All three qualified for the NCAA tournament following their performance at the ITA South Sectionals.

Paskauskas begins the Round of 64 at 4 p.m. Tuesday against Stanford’s Alyssa Ahn. Nong’s match against Clemson’s Ria Bhakta is Tuesday at 12:30 p.m.

The Round of 32 in the women’s doubles bracket begins Wednesday. Nong and Daubnerova will face off against Virginia’s Melodie Collard and Vivian Yang.

