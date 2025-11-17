Report: Lane Kiffin Expected to Decide Future Soon

Many rumors have circulated over the past month about who Florida football’s new coach will be following the 2025 season.

The spotlight has landed on Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin, who has spent the past six seasons with the Rebels. While Kiffin has not commented either way, On3’s Pete Nakos reports that a final decision is coming soon. Clarity on Kiffin’s decision will reportedly be made before or soon after No. 5 Ole Miss’ Nov. 28 Egg Bowl game against rival Mississippi State. If Lane Kiffin doesn’t meet deadline, Ole Miss would have to decide if it would allow him to coach in playoffs.

Kiffin has been a fan favorite to take over the highly regarded coaching position at Florida, even before former coach Billy Napier was released from the role. He is also a prospect for the open head coaching job at LSU, who fired Brian Kelly at the end of October.

Kiffin has turned the program into a force. The team under Kiffin is 54-19, with only 17 losses in SEC play. Kiffin is tied at 11th for the highest-paid coach in college football, making $9 million a season without bonuses.

Ole Miss athletic director Keith Carter has been working on a contract renewal for Kiffin, but nothing is definitive. On3 reports that Kiffin and his family were in Gainesville on Sunday and Baton Rouge on Monday. This news comes after Ole Miss’ 34-24 victory against the Gators this past Saturday to improve to 10-1.

“I love what we’re doing here,” Kiffin told ESPN after Saturday’s game. “Today was awesome. To even talk about it right now would be so disrespectful to our players and how well they played today. We’ve got a lot of things going here. Doing really well, and I love it here.”

