Jordyn Brooks for DPOTY in NFL Week 11 Power Rankings

Another week, another loss to an AFC East team by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Fans will be able to justify it by talking about how good the Bills and Patriots are, but at the end of the day the Bucs will need to beat teams on the level of those two if they want to make a run toward the Super Bowl.

Elsewhere in Florida, the Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars each picked up wins, and in turn moved up in this week’s Power Rankings.

Power Rankings this week will take a look at each team’s most likely end-of-season award winner. Those awards consist of the Most Valuable Player (MVP), Coach of the Year (COTY), Offensive Player of the Year (OPOTY), Defensive Player of the Year (DPOTY), Offensive Rookie of the Year (OROTY), Defensive Rookie of the Year (DROTY) and Comeback Player of the Year (CPOTY).

1. (-) Philadelphia Eagles (8-2)

Last Week: 16-9 win vs. Detroit Lions

Award Winner: Nick Sirianni for COTY

Despite all of the Eagles dominance this season, it has not come from one player in particular on either side of the ball. Quarterback Jalen Hurts has been good, not great, while reigning OPOTY Saquon Barkley has not repeated his electric 2024 season. Why not reward coach Nick Sirianni for leading his team to back-to-back NFC East titles and lining his team up for another shot at the Super Bowl.

Up Next: at Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, 4:25 p.m.

2. (+1) New England Patriots (9-2)

Last Week: 27-14 win vs. New York Jets

Award Winner: Drake Maye for MVP

Sitting at 2,836 yards passing and 20 touchdowns put Maye in a position to compete for the MVP. Being the quarterback for the team tied for the best record in football helps as well. If Maye continues on this pace and outduels Bills quarterback Josh Allen for the AFC East crown, he will have a real claim to the MVP trophy.

Up Next: at Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, 1 p.m.

3. (+2) Buffalo Bills (7-3)

Last Week: 44-32 win vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Award Winner: Josh Allen for MVP

The Week 11 win against the Bucs showcased the strength of Allen’s case to go back-to-back as the MVP: 317 yards passing and three touchdowns, with another three scores and 40 yards rushing. Allen can take over a game and will look to be carrying Buffalo in the competitive AFC.

Up Next: at Houston Texans, Thursday, 8:15 p.m.

4. (-2) Detroit Lions (6-4)

Last Week: 16-9 loss at Philadelphia Eagles

Award Winner: Jahmyr Gibbs for OPOTY

Gibbs’ case for OPOTY stems from his dual-threat ability to both run the ball and be an option in the passing game. He has accumulated 1,066 yards and 10 touchdowns across both aspects.

Up Next: vs. New York Giants, Sunday, 1 p.m.

5. (+4) Los Angeles Rams (8-2)

Last Week: 21-19 win vs. Los Angeles Rams

Award Winner: Matthew Stafford for MVP

There are multiple teams who do not have a true contender for an end-of-season award. The Rams have three. Coach Sean McVay has a case for COTY, while wide receiver Puka Nacua could compete for OPOTY. With that being said, Stafford leads the NFL in passing touchdowns with 27 and with that has an argument to win the MVP, which is typically a quarterbacks award.

Up Next: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, 8:20 p.m.

6. (+4) Denver Broncos (9-2)

Last Week: 22-19 win vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Award Winner: Sean Payton for COTY

Tied for the best record in the league, Broncos coach Sean Payton has led the Broncos to more one-score victories than fans would like to be in. The team success has the potential to benefit Payton with the end of year award.

Up Next: Bye

7. (-3) Seattle Seahawks (7-3)

Last Week: 21-19 loss at Los Angeles Rams

Award Winner: Jaxon Smith-Njigba for OPOTY

There are many years where Smith-Njigba would look like the clear favorite for OPOTY. The wide receiver has 1,146 yards on 72 catches and five touchdowns through just 10 games. The only reason he is not a runaway winner is the guy who is up next.

Up Next: at Tennessee Titans, Sunday, 1 p.m.

8. (-) Indianapolis Colts (8-2)

Last Week: Bye

Award Winner: Jonathan Taylor for OPOTY

1,139 yards. 15 touchdowns. And that is just on the ground. Taylor has added 280 yards and two touchdowns receiving. The Colts running back has been the best player in football this season, and has an argument to be listed here as a MVP candidate. The quarterback bias is too strong, but as long as Taylor stays healthy he is looking like a shoe-in for OPOTY.

Up Next: at Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, 1 p.m.

9. (-3) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-4)

Last Week: 44-32 loss at Buffalo Bills

Award Winner: Emeka Egbuka OROTY

Egubka has been the best player on a Tampa Bay offense that has struggled with a variety of injuries. He has 717 yards receiving and six touchdowns, while playing in all 10 games really puts him in the driver’s seat for the award.

Up Next: at Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, 8:20 p.m.

10. (+3) Pittsburgh Steelers (6-4)

Last Week: 34-12 win vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Award Winner: Nick Herbig for DPOTY

The Steelers do not have any strong candidates for awards, but Herbig has been the bright spot on the defense. The linebacker has 6.5 sacks as well as an interception and two forced fumbles this season.

Up Next: at Chicago Bears, Sunday, 1 p.m.

11. (-4) Kansas City Chiefs (5-5)

Last Week: 22-19 loss at Denver Broncos

Award Winner: Patrick Mahomes for MVP

Even in another “down” season for Mahomes, he is in the running for the MVP. If Kansas City is able to get hot down the stretch, a lot of it would fall onto Mahomes. He would immediately shoot up the MVP voters ballots.

Up Next: vs. Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, 1 p.m.

12. (-) Baltimore Ravens (5-5)

Last Week: 23-16 win at Cleveland Browns

Award Winner: Nate Wiggins for DPOTY

Injuries have kept many of the perennial contenders for awards in Baltimore out of the running. Linebacker Roquan Smith and quarterback Lamar Jackson have both missed time, holding them back. With that, Wiggins gets the nod here. The cornerback has three interceptions and 43 tackles from the outside.

Up Next: vs. New York Jets, Sunday, 1 p.m.

13. (+1) San Francisco 49ers (7-4)

Last Week: 41-22 win at Arizona Cardinals

Award Winner: Christian McCaffrey for CPOTY

McCaffrey missed all but four games last season with an Achilles’ heel and knee injuries. He has returned dominant this year, and most importantly, has been healthy. He has eclipsed 700 yards in both rushing and receiving, for 1,439 total yards. McCaffrey has also picked up 11 touchdowns.

Up Next: vs. Carolina Panthers, Monday, 8:15 p.m.

14. (+1) Green Bay Packers (6-3-1)

Last Week: 27-20 at New York Giants

Award Winner: Micah Parsons for DPOTY

While his stats have been lower, there is no question of Parsons’ impact. He also still has eight sacks with his new team. The linebacker is one of the best in the game, and his game wrecking ability means he is just a game or two away from sitting atop the NFL in sacks.

Up Next: vs. Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, 1 p.m.

15. (-4) Los Angeles Chargers (7-4)

Last Week: 35-6 loss at Jacksonville Jaguars

Award Winners: Justin Herbert for MVP

I went on TWIGS OT this week and talked about how quarterback Justin Herbert should be an MVP candidate and how the Jaguars defense needed help. Herbert proceeded to play his worst game this season. Still, a late-season run from Herbert is the best chance for the Chargers to be represented in the end of year awards.

Up Next: Bye

16. (-) Chicago Bears (7-3)

Last Week: 19-17 win at Minnesota Vikings

Award Winner: Ben Johnson for COTY

The Bears have struggled for years, and yet here comes Johnson walking in and fixing all the problems? Success has not come to Chicago regardless of who has been at the helm, which makes its 7-3 start all the more impressive. If the Bears are able to carry this momentum through the rest of the season, Johnson has a real chance to win COTY in his first season as a head coach.

Up Next: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, 1 p.m.

17. (-) Houston Texans (5-5)

Last Week: 16-13 win at Tennessee Titans

Award Winner: Will Anderson Jr. for DPOTY

Houston has had one of the best defenses in the NFL this season, so it would be no surprise to see one of their stars rewarded with the DPOTY title. Defensive end Danielle Hunter is also in the running, but Anderson is more likely. He has eight sacks, two interceptions and three forced fumbles. His deficit to Hunter in sacks is made up for in forced turnovers, and there is still time for Anderson to get in front in sacks as well.

Up Next: vs. Buffalo Bills, Thursday, 8:15 p.m.

18. (+2) Jacksonville Jaguars (6-4)

Last Week: 33-16 win at Las Vegas Raiders

Award Winner: Liam Coen for COTY

Jacksonville really has no one who should be here. Coen has the ability to make his case if the Jaguars are able to push the Colts in the AFC South.

Up Next: at Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, 4:05 p.m.

19. (+2) Dallas Cowboys (4-5-1)

Last Week: 35-6 win vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Award Winner: Dak Prescott for CPOTY

Prescott missed the second half of the season last year with a hamstring injury, but has been back this year with a fury. He has thrown for 2,587 and 21 touchdowns while also adding 141 on the ground. The supporting cast around Prescott is as strong as it’s been since Amari Cooper left, with the Cowboys trading for wide receiver George Pickens over the offseason.

Up Next: vs. Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, 4:05 p.m.

20. (-2) Minnesota Vikings (4-6)

Last Week: 19-17 loss vs Chicago Bears

Award Winner: Justin Jefferson for OPOTY

Jefferson will not garner any real attention for this award, and that is in part because of his quarterback inability to get him the football. He has seen 93 targets, but as Week 11 showcased, a lot of those are not even getting close to him.

Up Next: at Green Bay Packers, Sunday, 1 p.m.

21. (+2) Carolina Panthers (6-5)

Last Week: 30-27 win at Atlanta Falcons

Award Winner: Tetairoa McMillan for OROTY

McMillan has truly found his legs in the NFL and is beginning to pressure Egbuka in the OROTY race. He is now up to 748 yards and has found the end zone four times. He is becoming Bryce Young’s favorite target and is up to 89 targets on the season.

Up Next: at San Francisco 49ers, Monday, 8:15 p.m.

22. (-3) Atlanta Falcons (3-7)

Last Week: 30-27 loss vs. Carolina Panthers

Award Winner: Jalon Walker for DROTY

DROTY is a hard one to pin point, as a lot of rookies lack the counting stats that you see go to DPOTY winners. Walker has recorded four sacks and forced two fumbles, while playing in eight games. He is a favorite for the award because of his numbers, as his impact has not been as big as some of the other candidates.

Up Next: at New Orleans Saints, Sunday, 4:25 p.m.

23. (+2) Miami Dolphins (4-7)

Last Week: 16-13 win vs. Washington Commanders (Madrid Game)

Award Winner: Jordyn Brooks for DPOTY

Riley Orovitz of WRUF predicted Brooks would lead the NFL in tackles, and he is well on his way. He sits at 125, and shows no signs of slowing down after his 20-tackle performance in Week 11. Leading the league in tackles does not typically translate to awards, but Brooks has as good a chance as any Dolphin.

Up Next: Bye

24. (-2) Arizona Cardinals (3-7)

Last Week: 41-22 loss vs. San Francisco 49ers

Award Winner: Josh Sweat for DPOTY

Sweat is wrecking havoc at linebacker for Arizona. He has nine sacks this season, as well as three forced fumbles. While the season has been a let down for the Cardinals, Sweat’s play has been inspiring.

Up Next: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, 4:05 p.m.

25. (-1) Washington Commanders (3-8)

Last Week: 16-13 loss at Miami Dolphins (Madrid Game)

Award Winner: Jacory Croskey-Merritt for OROTY

There is a close to zero-percent chance the running back brings home OROTY, but if his touches increase it could happen. Croskey-Merritt is averaging 4.4 yards per carry and has scored four times. With the Commanders season over, they may give him more work just to get him more used to the NFL, which could bring in awards.

Up Next: Bye

26. (+1) New Orleans Saints (2-8)

Last Week: Bye

Award Winner: No one

There is only so much stretching that can be done to get someone an award. Both sides of the ball have been lifeless for the Saints, and there is no amount of anything that could happen to get someone in New Orleans an end-of-season award.

Up Next: vs. Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, 4:25 p.m.

27. (-1) Cincinnati Bengals (3-7)

Last Week: 34-12 loss at Pittsburgh Steelers

Award Winner: Ja’Marr Chase for OPOTY

While there is little team success in Cincinnati, Chase is getting force fed the football. The wide receiver has 117 targets this season, which is the highest in the NFL by nearly 20. Chase has 861 yards and five scores, but if he continues to get this many looks he is bound to increase his production to near that of Smith-Njigba. He will need to do it in one less game, as he is suspended for Week 12 for spitting on Jalen Ramsey in Week 11.

Up Next: vs. New England Patriots, Sunday, 1 p.m.

28. (-) New York Jets (2-8)

Last Week: 27-14 loss at New England Patriots

Award Winner: Will McDonald IV for DPOTY

Did you know that the Jets have not picked off a single pass this season? Typically DPOTY goes to a player with a high sack or interception count, which means in New York it will look toward McDonald. He has seven sacks, which leads the team.

Up Next: at Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, 1 p.m.

29. (-) Cleveland Browns (2-8)

Last Week: 23-16 loss vs. Baltimore Ravens

Award Winner: Myles Garrett for DPOTY

Garrett is always in the running for DPOTY, and this season is no expectation. He leads the league in sacks with 15, and also has a forced fumble. The only reason the Browns are even a watchable football team is the play of Garrett.

Up Next: at Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, 4:05 p.m.

30. (-) New York Giants (2-9)

Last Week: 27-20 loss vs. Green Bay Packers

Award Winner: Brian Burns for DPOTY

Rookies Jaxson Dart and Abdul Carter both have a chance to win Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year, but Burns has a better case than either. He is second to Garrett in sacks with 13, and has eclipsed 100 yards in terms of sack yardage.

Up Next: at Detroit Lions, Sunday, 1 p.m.

31. (-) Las Vegas Raiders (2-8)

Last Week: 33-16 loss vs. Dallas Cowboys

Award Winner: Ashton Jeanty for OROTY

Jeanty came into his rookie season with sky-high expectations and while he has struggled to live up to them behind a poor offensive line, the talent is still there. With 554 yards rushing and in a year where no quarterback has separated himself for the award, Jeanty could make a second-half push for OROTY.

Up Next: vs. Cleveland Browns, 4:05 p.m.

32. (-) Tennessee Titans (1-9)

Last Week: 16-13 loss vs. Houston Texans

Award Winner: Cam Ward for OROTY

Make no mistake, Ward has not been good this season. But as the first overall pick and as a quarterback he is going to have every opportunity to win this award. If he is able to get to 3,500 yards and 15 touchdowns (he is at 1,954 and six touchdowns) he will be in the discussion for OROTY.

Up Next: vs. Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, 1 p.m.

