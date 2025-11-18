Urban Meyer to return to The Swamp Saturday against Tennessee

Former Florida football coach Urban Meyer will make his way back to the swamp this weekend for the National Football Foundation On-Campus Salute on Saturday, where he will receive a plaque in his honor.

Meyer is the 14th Gator and fifth UF coach to enter the College Football Hall of Fame. As a result, the NFF on-campus salute serves as one of the many activities in each electee’s hall of fame experience. Meyer will be recognized during the game and will get the opportunity to set foot in the swamp one more time before being inducted.

Meyer started his college football head coaching career at Bowling Green in 2001, where he turned the Falcons into a Top 25 team. In 2003, he moved on to the Utah Utes, where he had a 22-2 record. He ended the 2004 season with a Fiesta Bowl victory.

He became a Gator in 2005, where he became one of the most memorable Florida coaches in program history, leading the Gators to two national championships in 2006 and 2008, two SEC championships, three SEC Eastern Division titles and six consecutive January bowl games. Meyer has an overall record of 65-15 at Florida throughout six seasons before ending his time in 2010.

In 2008, he was named the All-American Football Foundation Coach of the Year. During his time in Gainesville, his players earned 57 All-American honors and 113 All-SEC accolades.

Meyer’s impact at Florida will forever be remembered with the fans and the players he coached, including Percy Harvin, Joe Haden, Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow, Brandon Spikes and Carlos Dunlap.

On Saturday, he will have his National Football Foundation On-Campus Salute when the Gators host the No. 20 Tennessee Volunteers at 7:30 p.m. Then, he will officially be inducted on Dec. 9 at the NFF’s 67th Annual Awards Dinner in Las Vegas.

Category: College Football, Football, Gators Football