F1 Drivers Chase Championship at Las Vegas Grand Prix

Formula One returns to the United States this weekend at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, the 22nd round of the 24-race calendar. With the constructor’s championship trophy already in the hands of McLaren, the only fight left comes in the drivers’ championship.

The race has run since 2023 and recently received an extension through the 2027 season. The race (11 p.m. ET Saturday, ESPN) ranks among Formula One’s flashiest spectacles due to its location on the iconic Las Vegas Strip. Last season, fans saw a spectacular 1-2 finish from Mercedes. Organizers hope for a battle to the finish line Saturday from the three final championship contenders.

At the start of the season, Oscar Piastri established himself as a strong contender for the 2025 World Drivers Championship. He finished fourth in the 2024 standings before leading the championship for 15 straight weekends in 2025.

He remained ahead of his teammate, Lando Norris, and four-time world champion Max Verstappen until the Mexico City Grand Prix, a late-October race that turned the tide of the championship. Norris completed a pole-to-victory run and gained the lead by one point.

Although he is 49 points behind Norris, Verstappen still holds a statistical chance to win a fifth consecutive championship. After his performance at the São Paulo Grand Prix, he seems like a true contender. He started from the pitlane in 19th place and ended in third place for his 12th podium finish of the year.

Another strong performance from the Mercedes team could help Verstappen’s chances at the title. George Russell and his rookie teammate Kimi Antonelli have a combined 10 podiums. A top finish in Las Vegas could give Verstappen an opening to dig into Norris’ lead.

It is mathematically impossible for Norris to win the championship in Las Vegas; however, if he wins and Piastri goes scoreless, he would be able to clinch the title at the Qatar Sprint race. This scenario remains unlikely, but Piastri has faced significant setbacks during the back half of the season, including his DNF at the Brazilian Grand Prix.

There are two locations left on the Formula One calendar in Qatar and Abu Dhabi. Next weekend, the teams will head to Qatar for the season’s final sprint race and the Qatar Grand Prix. The final race in Abu Dhabi could decide whether Norris or Piastri will claim their first championship.

