Brazell, Staley and Matthews: The Trio Florida Must Contain

Wide receivers make plays happen either when running routes, catching passes or scoring touchdowns. The No. 20 Tennessee Volunteers have an elite wide receiver room with a tremendous trio group.

Chris Brazell II, Braylon Staley and Mike Matthews. Three players who could break the Gator’s defense.

The 6-5 Junior transfer from Tulane, Chris Brazell II, ranks top of the SEC in receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. He is a semifinalist for The Biletnikoff Award. Entering week 13, the star playmaker for the Vols is tied 10th in the FBS for receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. Brazzell II has 52 catches for 873 yards and eight touchdowns for the season. He averages 16.8 receiving yards per catch. Brazell had seven receiving touchdowns throughout the first five games, marking the most in program history for the first five games.

Freshman Braylon Staley ranks fifth in the SEC for receiving yards (761) and was named SEC Freshman of the Week after a Vols win over Arkansas. In Tennessee’s win over No. 6 Alabama, Staley led his receiving core in receptions with 10 catches for 92 yards. In ten games, He has six touchdowns. He was named a semifinalist for the 2025 Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award.

Mike Matthews has 41 catches for 667 yards, 11th in the SEC, and four touchdowns. His best game was on the road win at Kentucky, where he had a career-long 62-yard touchdown catch. Matthews has had three games with over 100-yards receiving.

Beyond the field, the trio is eager to learn.

“They’ve been listening and buying in, and they’ve been sponges the entire year” wide receiver coach Kelsey Pope said. “It is rare. It’s cool, but there’s still more out there for us to go get.”

On the other side of the ball, the Florida defense will need to slow down Tennessee’s pass game. Out for the Gators are Michai Boireau, George Gumbs Jr., LJ McCray, Ty Jackson, Aaron Gates, Micheal Caraway Jr., Dijon Johnson and Javion Toombs. However, defensive tackle Caleb Banks is available to play.

Considering the Gators injury-filled defense, will the backups step up to defend the swamp?

