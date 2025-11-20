Gators Injury Report: Caleb Banks Back, Gumbs Out

In this week’s SEC injury report, new names join the list for Florida, but one is officially back to face Tennessee in The Swamp.

Defensive tackle Caleb Banks (foot) will be back for the weekend for the first time since playing his one game of the season at LSU on Sept. 13, interim head coach Billy Gonzales confirmed in his press conference on Wednesday night. Gonzales said that he wanted to push to play last week, showing his determination to get back in the game.

“He’s a big body obviously,” Gonzales said. “Big body to get back in the middle of the defensive line, and he’s excited. I think that’s the one thing when you start talking about how this program is and just the thought process of the players. You got a young man that fought hard. He went through rehab, continued to push it to make sure he could try to come back.”

Earlier on Wednesday, the news broke that edge George Gumbs Jr. had knee surgery that morning. Gonzales said that Gumbs returned to the training facility in high spirits later in the day despite an unlikely return to play with two games left, marking the last of his career at Florida as a redshirt senior.

“For him, I would probably say that it’s going to be more than a two week process to come back, so our biggest thing for him is just to make sure we get him back healthy so he can be comfortable in the process to continue his career,” Gonzales said.

Defensive lineman Michai Boireau is the only other addition to the list of players out this week. He previously missed the game at LSU but has played a large role in Florida’s defense, recording his first career interception to end the game against Mississippi State.

Wide receiver Vernell Brown III finds his name on the list again, this time as questionable. He missed time against Georgia and Ole Miss due to a shoulder injury but played at Kentucky in between. The game time decision in Oxford was not in his favor after going from available to probable in the days prior.

Also questionable are backup quarterback Tramell Jones Jr. and defensive back Bryce Thornton. Jones, a true freshman, played in two games this season, including at Kentucky when starter DJ Lagway was benched for throwing three interceptions in the first half. After his senior season at Mandarin High School ended with a significant leg injury, Jones has shown no signs of stopping until now.

After recording six tackles and a quarterback hurry in the 34-24 loss at Ole Miss, Thornton is questionable to play in the 11th game of his junior season.

For those probable, offensive lineman Austin Barber injured his knee in the Ole Miss game but was able to return to action. Tight end Tony Livingston is also probable after missing two games earlier this season with no explanation of injury. In recent games, the junior from Tampa, Florida, has worn a guardian cap, becoming the first Gator to do so.

This list will continue to develop over the days ahead of kickoff on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Full Florida Availability Report

Out:

WR Eugene Wilson III

WR Dallas Wilson

ILB Ty Jackson

EDG LJ McCray

DB Aaron Gates

DB Micheal Caraway Jr.

RB Ja’Kobi Jackson

DB Dijon Johnson

EDG George Gumbs Jr.

DB Javion Toombs

DL Michai Boireau

Questionable:

WR Vernell Brown III

QB Tramell Jones Jr.

DB Bryce Thornton

Probable

OL Austin Barber

TE Tony Livingston

Category: College Football, Football, Gator Sports, Gators Football, NCAA, SEC