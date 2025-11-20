Buchholz Girls Basketball Falls to Tocoi Creek in Opener

Class 6A-District 3 rival St. Augustine Tocoi Creek continues to be a thorn in the side of the Buchholz High girls basketball team.

Tocoi Creek swept the Bobcats in two games last season, including a 56-30 knockout in the district tournament semifinal.

It wasn’t much different in the season-opener Wednesday when Tocoi Creek (2-0) routed Buchholz 75-38 in the Bobcat gym.

It was a defensive first quarter on both sides of the court, as the players struggled to get the ball through the net in the resulting 6-4 Toros lead.

Buchholz (0-1) slipped into the danger zone when Tocoi Creek opened the second quarter with a 13-0 run en route to a 23-12 lead at intermission.

Tocoi Creek did not take its foot off the gas pedal to start the second half when it followed a Bobcats 6-0 run with a 12-0 spurt. Tocoi focused on crashing the glass and capitalizing on turnovers. By the end of the third quarter, the game seemed out of reach for Buchholz with the Toros up 44-27.

The Toros closed out the game in the fourth quarter on a 31-11 run to settle the final margin.

Buchholz is back in action at 7 p.m. Thursday at Newberry (2-0).

