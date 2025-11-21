Buchholz Football to Take on Nease in 6A Regional Semifinals

The Buchholz Bobcats (10-1) advanced to the Regional semifinals of the 6A-Region 1 FHSAA Football State Championships. After defeating Oviedo (8-3) in a shootout 49-41 last Friday, they will face a familiar opponent tonight, the Nease Panthers (9-2).

Buchholz has won nine straight games this season, their only loss coming against Vero Beach 28-24, on August 29th. Nease finds themselves on a five-game winning streak, winning the first round of the playoffs in a blowout against Oakleaf 45-7.

Buchholz and Nease matched up earlier this season, with the Bobcats holding their own in the Class 6A-District 3 Opener at Citizens Field. Buchholz didn’t struggle much in their first matchup, leading the game throughout and ending with a 27-7 victory.

The Bobcats nearly doubled Nease’s total yards (403 to 212) and forced two interceptions. Sophomore Quarterback Andrew Whittemore threw for 182 yards on 71% completion percentage, adding on 88 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns. The star of the game for the Bobcats was four-star receiver and Florida commit Justin Williams. He racked up 116 yards on eight receptions and was named Buchholz Player of the Game alongside Ashton Norris, Evan Walker, and Jay Giunta.

Nease’s talent can’t be forgotten, however. Sophomore quarterback Aiden Phifer has accounted for 27 touchdowns for the team, 18 passing and nine rushing. Lead running back Enrique Ordoñez has 861 yards on the season with four 100+ yard games, while leading receiver Brayden Felder has 756 yards and eight touchdowns.

Buchholz is looking to continue the playoff success they had last season, as they reached the state semifinals, losing to Osceola 41-35. Nease finds itself in the same round tonight that it lost in last year’s playoffs against Oakhall, whom it defeated in the first round.

The division rivalry matchup will be faced for the second and final time this season tonight at Citizens Field, starting at 7:30 p.m.

Category: Buchholz High School, Football, High School Sports