Florida Soccer Stars Tsakiris, Gemma Head To U.S. Soccer Training Camp

Florida soccer’s Abby Gemma and Kai Tsakiris will participate in the U.S. Soccer U-20 International Training Camp in Spain. The pair of Gators are two of only seven college players invited and 20 players in the entire training group.

The camp acts as preparation for the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup. Vicky Jepson, the coach of the U.S. U-20 team, will run the training operation. During the camp, participants will play against England and China’s U-20 Women’s national teams.

The recognition is well earned, as Gemma and Tsakiris left their mark on Florida’s program this season. The pair were the only Gators to start every match in 2025.

Gemma, a sophomore defender, led Florida in minutes played (1,604) and scored her first collegiate goal in her first season with the Gators after transferring from Notre Dame. She has experience at U.S. Youth National Team camps. She has previously participated in the U-17 camp and the 2021 virtual camp.

Tsakiris, a freshman midfielder, led the Gators in assists (5), points (13) and tied for the team lead in goals (4). She earned SEC All-Freshman Team and All-SEC Third Team honors this season. She was one of just four freshmen to make an All-SEC team.

But playing for the U.S. runs in the Tsakiris family. Her brother represented the U.S. in the FIFA U-20 Men’s World Cup this fall. Her father played on the same team in 1999.

The camp will provide a new challenge for Gemma and Tsakiris. They will be going from facing SEC competition to the best players of their age group in two countries. They will also be playing alongside athletes currently in the National Women’s Soccer League for the first time.

