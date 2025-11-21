SEC Showdowns: Three Games Poised to Shake Up CFP Race

Two weeks remain in the college football regular season, with rivalry week just one week away.

The SEC led Tuesday’s College Football Playoff Committee’s rankings, with five teams projected to make the playoffs.

Here are three of the SEC’s games with the greatest playoff stakes and what to look for:

Kentucky (5-5, 2-5 SEC) vs. No. 14 Vanderbilt (8-2, 4-2), 3:30 p.m. on ESPN

The Commodores come into this matchup on the verge of their first College Football Playoff bid. Kentucky, which looks to play spoiler, has won three straight.

The biggest contributor to Kentucky’s turnaround has been its defensive improvement. In their last three contests, the Wildcats have surrendered 7 points per game, best in conference during that timespan. The Wildcats have also surrendered more than 14 points once since the start of October.

Kentucky will also look for the passing game to continue its improvement. Starting quarterback Cutter Boley posted his two best QBR ratings for the season in back-to-back weeks. Vanderbilt’s pass defense sits bottom five in the SEC.

Heisman Trophy candidate Diego Pavia will need to continue his stellar play for Vanderbilt. Kentucky’s pass defense ranks in the bottom half of the conference.

Vanderbilt will also want to control the ground game on both sides of the ball. The Commodores rank sixth in rush defense and rush offense.

No. 22 Missouri (7-3, 3-3) vs. No. 8 Oklahoma (8-2, 4-2), 12 p.m. on ABC

In just the second ever in-conference matchup, it is a must win game for either team to make the College Football Playoff. The two sides are longtime rivals, dating back to 1901. Oklahoma leads the all-time series 67-25-5.

In a season where Tigers running back Ahmad Hardy has led the SEC in rushing yards, he put together his best outing of the year last week. Hardy rushed for 300 yards against Mississippi State, the sixth-highest total in SEC history.

The Tigers defense will also need to rebound following back-to-back weeks of poor play. Once the SEC leaders in points allowed per game, Missouri allowed an average of 44 points per game in its last two contests.

In SEC play this season, Oklahoma has gone as far as its defense would take them. After a defensive breakdown against Ole Miss, Oklahoma’s defense rallied against Alabama, winning the turnover battle by three and surrendered 21 points.

The Sooners’ rushing defense will be the main focus. Oklahoma led the SEC in rushing yards allowed this season with 82.2 per game.

Arkansas (2-8, 0-6) vs. No. 17 Texas (7-3, 4-2), 3:30 p.m. on ABC

After a blowout defeat to Georgia last week, Texas will need to win out in order to have a chance to qualify for the College Football Playoff. Arkansas, who have lost four one-score games in their past five, will look to put it all together in Austin.

The culprit behind Arkansas’ disappointing season has been its defense. The Razorbacks sit bottom of the SEC in yards allowed and points, allowing 32 points per game all year. Arkansas will want a figure similar to last week’s one-point loss, where they gave up an in-conference low 23 points against LSU.

On offense, look for quarterback Taylen Green to have a solid performance. Green sits fifth in the SEC in both passing yards and touchdowns. Texas’ pass defense is among the worst in the SEC this season.

Quarterback Arch Manning will look to rebound after a disappointing performance against Georgia. In Texas’ previous four-game winning streak, Manning scored eight total touchdowns compared to a single interception.

The Longhorns defense will also look to win the battle in the trenches. Texas has surrendered the second fewest rushing yards this season, at 84 yards per game.

Category: College Football, Gators Football, SEC